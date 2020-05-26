Huawei obtains world’s first CC EAL4+ security certificate for 5G products

Huawei, the global leading provider of ICT technologies, has won the world’s first Common Criteria (CC) Evaluation Assurance Level（EAL）4+ certificate for 5G products. This certificate indicates the security of Huawei 5G base station products reaches the world-leading level and can provide trusted security assurance for 5G wireless access.

CCN (Centro Criptologico National), a Spain certification authority, officially issued the certificate to Huawei 5900 Series 5G gNodeB software on May 20. The evaluation has been conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Spanish IT Security Evaluation and Certification Scheme, and the conclusions of the evaluation facility in the evaluation technical report are consistent with the evidence adduced, according to CCN.

CC certification is a widely recognized security certification in the world. There are seven levels. For EAL4+ or higher level, the source code needs to be tested and certified. EAL4 is “the highest level at which it is likely to be economically feasible to retrofit to an existing product line.”

“Huawei believes that trust needs to be based on facts, facts need to be verifiable, and verification needs to be based on common standards. By using industry practices, certification is the most effective way to address security issues,” said Jay Chen, vice president of Huawei Asia Pacific.

Huawei has incorporated internationally recognized cyber security certification standards and requirements, such as CC and FIPS, into product R&D, and actively invites third-party labs to certify Huawei products. Currently, its products and solutions have obtained more than 270 security certificates (including CC, FIPS, and CSA).

“The awarding of the world’s first 5G CC EAL4+ certificate once again demonstrates our 5G leadership. Huawei will continue to explore innovative 5G technologies, and to facilitate global operators in achieving 5G commercial use,” Jay added.