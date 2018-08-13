Huawei releases Coffee Table Book titled ‘Inspiring Imagination’

Huawei Consumer Business Group in association with Dabboo Ratnani has released a coffee table book titled ‘Inspiring Imagination’. The limited edition memorabilia captures powerful and provocative images shot using the critically acclaimed Huawei P20 Pro, as part of the #P20ProBattleLeague photography challenge. A collection of 80 photos shot by 20 photographers over the period of a month, the book especially features a collection of photographs by ace celebrity photographer, Dabboo Ratnani.

Utilising Huawei P20 Pro’s cutting-edge technology, the #P20ProBattleLeague challenged the contestants to push the boundaries of creative mobile photography and capture the essence and beauty of their ‘journey of becoming a Pro’. The unique challenge offered all 20 upcoming photographers a chance to get their photographs showcased in the coffee table book, while the winner took home a special feature in the book besides an Amazon gift voucher worth INR 50,000.

Centered on handpicked themes —Macro-B&W, Windows, Streets and Metal — the contest unfolded in 2 phases. In the first phase, Ratnani chose the top photographer for every theme from a select list of 20 contestants. Successively, the second phase saw the four theme winners pitted against each other for the final round.

Talking about his experience with the device and the #P20ProBattleLeague, Dabboo Ratnani said, “This coffee table book brings out the journey that some talented photographers made on their way to becoming a pro, as captured through the lens of a Huawei P20 Pro. I am proud to let the world discover the creative expressions that we witnessed as part of the contest. The images presented here capture the hearts and spirits of true artists who want to set a colorful path for the days that lie ahead of them. This collection marks the confluence of technology, creativity and imagination that bind the passion and skill of the people who produced them.”

The final phase of the contest challenged the contestants to describe their ‘journey of becoming a Pro’ through a story alongwith one image shot on Huawie P20 Pro. The contest was promoted across social media, using the hashtags #P20ProBattleLeague and #SeeMooore, with prime focus on Instagram. As a result, tremendous buzz was generated among photography enthusiasts.