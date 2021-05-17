Huawei Strengthens Employee Wellbeing Initiatives in its Fight Against COVID-19

[Bangalore, India, May 17, 2021] The second wave of the ongoing pandemic in India has brought upon a situation completely unprecedented and overwhelming. As the country continues its battle to defeat the virus, Huawei, a leading global ICT solutions provider, is undertaking initiatives to provide care, support, and ensure the wellbeing of all employees. Huawei Technologies India, the company’s Bangalore R&D Centre, which is also Huawei’s largest overseas R&D facility, has launched several programs to aid its people and continues to further identify ways to support them.

With an endeavour to sensitize all employees and provide emergency aid to those affected by the virus, Huawei has set up an Emergency Team to handle all concerns of employees around the matter and provide hospitalization support to them. The company has also set up a dedicated portal for COVID-19 care, as a one-stop solution for employees to address any related issue or clarification. Additionally, Huawei has opened a national support facility in association with medical service providers to offer medical and hospitalization support, and doctors’ consultation for employees and dependents.

As the number of daily cases continues to stretch the limits of the country’s health infrastructure, Huawei has arranged an exclusive 24*7 ambulance service available to all employees and their dependents in case of emergency. The company has also arranged for emergency beds with oxygen support in partnership with leading hospitals in case any employee or their dependents are unable to find a bed at the time of need.

Huawei has been a strong advocate for vaccination ever since the government had launched the inoculation drive. With an aim to encourage employees and their dependents get vaccinated, the company is preparing to build a facility to administer vaccines onsite at the Bangalore R&D Centre. Further, considering many of its employees are currently working remotely from various parts of the country, Huawei will also be tying up with hospitals pan India to make vaccination more accessible to its people and their families.

The pandemic, in addition to taking a toll on physical health, has also significantly affected the mental health of individuals. In an effort to ensure the overall wellbeing of its people, Huawei has partnered with senior doctors and psychiatrists to conduct regular sessions to ensure mental wellness, while also regularly organizing yoga and meditation sessions for improving physical health.

Mr. Bi Yunfeng, CEO of Huawei Technologies India said “As a people-centric organization, employee health and safety are Huawei’s top priority and the company will support and aid every member of the Huawei family.”

Employing over 3,500 Indian engineers, Huawei Technologies India is engaged in developing ICT software, end-to-end telecom solutions, consumer device software and providing professional services for global operators.