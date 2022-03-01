Huawei Strengthens the One Storage Strategy and Presents New Data Infrastructure Products

[Barcelona, Spain, March 01, 2022] During the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2022, Huawei IT Product Line president Peter Zhou introduced Huawei’s One Storage strategy and some new data infrastructure offerings to global carriers. He said, ” Huawei strengthens its One Storage strategy to enable storage resource pooling, intelligent management, and interconnection with multiple clouds.”

By the end of 2021, Huawei storage had worked with 327 carriers around the world. Huawei has been named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for primary storage for six consecutive years. The rapid development should be attributed to Huawei’s long-held One Storage strategy. The OceanStor OS software platform works with diversified hardware to deliver carriers storage resource pools for all application scenarios, whereas the Data Management Engine, or DME, enables intelligent storage management throughout data lifecycle. The One Storage solution uses open application programming interfaces (APIs) to interconnect with multi-cloud ecosystems for maximum storage resource sharing between the edge, data center, and public cloud.

Huawei also presented new data infrastructure products to help carriers innovate their businesses.

Huawei Next-Gen OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage integrates network-attached storage (NAS) with industry-leading storage area network (SAN) capabilities, providing premium processing efficiency, excellent data security protection, and always-on business continuity assurance. It is a perfect option for service systems such as R&D and production computer-aided design (CAD) and electronic design automation (EDA), carrier charging data record (CDR), medical picture archiving and communication system (PACS), and financial documents.

Huawei New-Gen OceanStor Hybrid Flash Storage provides efficient data processing, supports evolution, and protects data for hybrid workloads such as enterprise virtualization, data exchange, and email, and emerging ecosystems such as containers and distributed databases, delivering optimal cost-effective data services.

Huawei Ocean Protect Backup Storage redefines flash-based backup solutions, driving new opportunities for enterprises. It dramatically improves backup and recovery performance; securely stores data on third-party platforms; significantly accelerates the backup window and data recovery; expedites cold and hot data status changes; and reduces total cost of ownership (TCO).

Huawei Next-Gen Datacenter Virtualization Solution (DCS) adopts a decoupled, modular architecture for data center IT resource deployment and consolidation. It effectively improves resource utilization and simplifies management, operations, and maintenance (O&M), making it an ideal option for building lightweight, flexible, diversified, and open infrastructure that drives successful digital transformation.

