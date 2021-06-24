Huawei Technologies India Accredited as Great Place to Work

Bangalore, India, June 23, 2021] Huawei Technologies India Pvt. Ltd., the first overseas R&D Center of Huawei has been certified as a Great Place to Work by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India for the period of November 2020 to October 2021. The certification is a global recognition as an ‘Employer-of-Choice’ on the grounds of workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors.

“We are honored to be certified as a Great Place to Work®. This certification is a testimony of our People-first principle and our continuous efforts to build a healthy and inclusive work environment for our people,” said Mr. Bi Yunfeng, CEO – Huawei Technologies India. “At Huawei, our employees are our most valuable assets and our success must be attributed to every team member who has gone above and beyond expectation to deliver with high quality at every stage.”

Commenting on the certification, Wilma Mohapatra – Vice President from Great Place to Work® said, “Many congratulations to Huawei Technologies India on getting Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM. We hope you keep raising the bar for yourself and other organizations aspiring to become great workplaces.” Huawei Technologies India Pvt. Ltd was assessed on two primary parameters called Trust Index© and Culture Audit©. The company was noted as one with plenty of opportunities, learning and growth for employees, and helpful and cooperative teams. The employees also appreciated the core values of the company that include attributes such as no distinction of employees based on seniority level, lots of opportunities to prove skills, and how the company valued its people even in such challenging times. Even amidst the raging pandemic compensation was given to all employees in time along with a merit-based bonus at year-end in addition to monetary recognition for outstanding performers.

Appreciating the work culture at Huawei Chiranjeevi Gandham, HR Business Partner – Consumer Software Business Line, Huawei said, “I’m proud to say that I have completed 11 years at Huawei Bangalore Research Center and I have enjoyed coming to work every day and working in such a friendly atmosphere. The learning opportunities are immense, the challenges hone one’s skills to becoming the sharpest. Huawei has a culture that cares for employees’ growth and development. Huawei values its employees by providing the employees and their families with excellent benefits like health insurance, paid leaves, campus gym, training and development in latest technologies etc. It is inspiring to work for a company which honestly wants to do right for their customers and employees.”

Echoing similar feelings, Ankit Mathur, Senior Technical Advisor and Storage Protocol/NAS Ecosystem Expert, Huawei said, “Four years back when I joined Huawei, they were setting up a storage excellence and competency center, attracting the brightest from the market. Huawei made positive changes in its people policies, significantly enhanced the office experience and streamlined on-boarding and setting up. But at the center of it, what has remained constant is its merit-driven culture. Despite the huge size of the organization, each year Huawei has made positive changes to grow into a better place to work. The last year has been very challenging for everyone across the globe. The management team at Huawei in India has not only focused on physical and mental health of employees by organizing fitness events, celebrating fun events together online, but has also prepared in advance for any medical emergencies faced by employees and families by tying up with hospitals, arranging a backup ambulance, setting up vaccination facilities, etc. which proved life-saving for some of my friends. These only go on to say that they care.”

The Certification is awarded by Great Place to Work®, which is the global authority in creating, assessing, and identifying the Great Workplaces world over. Great Place to Work® Institute’s methodology is recognized as rigorous and objective and is considered the gold standard for defining great workplaces across business, academia, and government organizations. The Institute evaluates organisations solely based on the Employee Feedback and quality of People Practices in the organization. Globally, more than 10,000 organizations across 60 countries aspire to achieve this certification.