Huawei’s FDD Gigaband MIMO Series Wins GSMA GLOMO ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’

[Barcelona, 9 March, 2022] During MWC22 Barcelona, Huawei’s FDD Gigaband MIMO series won the GSMA GLOMO ‘Best Mobile Network Infrastructure’ award. This shows the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s continuous development of revolutionary products designed for evolution towards simplified and green 5G networks to help global operators build efficient 5G infrastructure.

“We’re honored to receive this award from the GSMA,” said Cao Ming, Vice President of Huawei Wireless Product Line. “FDD Gigaband MIMO simplifies Sub-3GHz deployment for operators seeking to build mobile networks based on various bands and radio access technologies (RATs) as well as discrete small-bandwidth spectrum. It supports multiple bands and leverages MIMO spatial multiplexing to greatly improve spectral efficiency, making 5G deployment simple, green, and efficient. This way, it will play a critical role in providing the world with intelligent, ubiquitous 5G connections.”

Huawei’s FDD Gigaband MIMO series is first of its kind to support low and mid-band Sub-3GHz frequencies in one radio box while implementing 4T4R, 8T8R, and Massive MIMO, equipped with industry leading software algorithms such as PIM Cancellation, SingleCell, PowerBoosting, etc. It is a result of Huawei’s over 30 years of technology accumulation in materials, algorithms, and processes, and more than 100,000 performance optimizations. Its small, lightweight design makes it easier for onsite engineering, and its unique power sharing design reduces power consumption by 30%. This enables it to flexibly adapt to operators’ diversified deployment scenarios, meeting main requirements for capacity, experience and coverage, as well as residential, suburban and railway scenarios. While working perfectly for 4G, it also supports fast and simplified 5G deployment to enable a cross-generational experience.

FDD Gigaband MIMO has become operators’ first choice in Sub-3GHz construction. It has been deployed in more than 100 countries and regions, including Germany, Finland, China, Russia, Malaysia, Brazil, and Pakistan, where it helps operators quickly provide 5G coverage with excellent experience, while also greatly improving 4G user experience.

A GSMA judge said, “Huawei’s FDD Gigaband helps operators reduce CAPEX and OPEX through multi-band integration and will support spectrum and technology evolution well for years to come. It has been deployed on a large scale globally and has huge market potential. It sets out the direction towards which the industry is heading in 5G-oriented Sub-3GHz evolution.”

Cao Ming said, “Our FDD Gigaband MIMO series is a collection of the most powerful wireless communications technologies that we’ve accumulated and represents the industry’s highest level of technology. Winning this award is official recognition of the product’s cutting-edge technology and commercial value, and shows the industry’s recognition of Huawei’s contribution to global 4G and 5G construction. Huawei will continue to focus on customer-centric innovation, advance technologies, and facilitate global large-scale 5G deployment.”