Huawei’s HarmonyOS empowering new ecosystem of devices: Easier to use and smarter than ever

[New Delhi, India, June 16, 2020] Huawei recently announced the launch of its latest operating system HarmonyOS 2 to take a dive into interconnected devices. In the new version, Harmony OS 2 has taken a ‘single kernel across devices approach’ to create a shared ecosystem of different devices, enabling next-generation interconnectivity.

Connectivity is the foundation for building a digital world. HarmonyOS 2 provides a common language for different kinds of devices to connect and collaborate, providing users with a more convenient, smooth, and secure experience. Siloed systems tend to complicate interconnectivity and operations, which have ultimately led to a fragmented user experience.

HarmonyOS is designed to address this problem. Multi-device interaction with HarmonyOS makes working across multiple devices as simple as controlling one. The new Control Panel supports simple and intuitive connections through a drag-and-integrate feature that allows users to freely connect the devices they want based on specific scenarios.

With its Task Center, HarmonyOS allows apps to travel between different devices at will without installing them on each and every one, so that all functions and services are available whenever and wherever they’re needed.

The service widget displays only relevant information on the home screen, ensuring a less overwhelming and more intelligent experience. One application can be simultaneously accessed on different devices or smoothly flow from one device to the next.

Along with the end-users, this ease of transferring activity is also extended to application and developers who can also develop and deploy all hardware options. For developers, HarmonyOS allows cross-platform development and cross-device deployment of apps, making the development of apps across devices easier than ever before.

Furthermore, HarmonyOS 2 has advanced and strengthened its security mechanism which includes multi-device collaborative authentication and multi-device security capability detection, taking data protection to the next level. By ensuring the end-to-end security of HarmonyOS apps, the mechanism makes HarmonyOS a purer and more secure environment.

At the event, Huawei announced that over 100 other Huawei devices – including both smartphones and tablets – will be upgraded to run on HarmonyOS 2, giving consumers access to a seamless intelligent experience across multiple devices in all different types of scenarios.