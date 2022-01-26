hubergroup launches sheet-fed offset ink series for direct food contact

Photocredits: ©Rabizo Anatolii – stock.adobe.com / hubergroup

Even more creative packaging and more space for information – hubergroup Print Solutions makes this possible with MGA CONTACT, its new sheet-fed offset ink. Thanks to raw materials which have been carefully selected, the ink series is suitable for safe printing on the inside of paper and cardboard food packaging. Together with the right hubergroup dispersion varnish, MGA CONTACT is approved for direct contact with food, meaning that no functional barriers are required. The colour gamut and light fastness of this ink series, which is now available across the globe, are comparable with those of conventional offset inks.

“With MGA CONTACT, brand owners and packaging designers now have twice as much space to display their messages and information. This way, packaging for fruit, vegetables or chocolates can feature a more attractive design,” explains Josef Sutter, Product Manager for Sheet-fed/UV Europe at hubergroup. This is possible as the ink specialist only uses ingredients which have been authorised for direct contact with food in accordance with EU guidelines and FDA criteria. Moreover, the ink series is produced in a separate production facility at hubergroup’s plant in Celle, Germany.

MGA CONTACT achieves the same process stability in printing as other MGA ink series, so printers do not need to make any adjustments. The ink series only needs to be coated with a dispersion varnish, which is also suitable for direct contact with food. For this, hubergroup recommends products of its ACRYLAC DFC (Direct Food Contact) range.

Manufacturers can give their creativity free rein when designing their packaging as MGA CONTACT has excellent light fastness and, as an ECG (Extended Colour Gamut) series, also covers a large colour gamut. Thanks to its sustainable formulation, the ink series is also well recyclable.