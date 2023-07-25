Hubhopper partners Superfan to augment podcasting experience

In pursuit of revolutionizing the podcasting experience, one of the leading podcast platforms in the country, Hubhopper, has now joined hands with a leading immersive augmented reality (AR) and metaverse company, Superfan. The partnership aims to create unique and engaging content experiences for podcasters and their relevant audiences. Through the collaboration, Superfan and Hubhopper will enable creators and brands to leverage the power of augmented reality within the metaverse, allowing for immersive storytelling, interactive discourses, and deeper audience engagement.

By integrating Superfan’s AR capabilities with Hubhopper’s podcast platform, creators and brands can seamlessly enhance their content with AR elements, such as virtual objects, interactive games, and dynamic visual effects. This will provide innovative opportunities to captivate audiences, build stronger connections, and drive meaningful interactions through multi-sensory experiences.

“Superfan’s cutting-edge AR technology combined with Hubhopper’s podcasting prowess will enable creators to create unique and memorable content that goes beyond traditional forms of media. Our collaboration will offer creators and brands a comprehensive solution to reach their target audience in the rapidly growing metaverse ecosystem, where immersive experiences are becoming increasingly popular. The amalgamation of audio and immersive technologies will create a disruptive ecosystem for the segment-agnostic brands to leverage both the digital platforms and technologies to enhance engagement; the byproduct of which will be probably a win-win for all the stakeholders involved right from the consumers, brands and various other channel partners involved in the journey,” stated founder and CEO of Hubhopper Gautam Raj Anand.

Both Superfan and Hubhopper are committed to fostering creativity, innovation, and inclusivity, ensuring that creators and brands of all sizes can benefit from their collaborative efforts. The partnership is set to unlock new possibilities for creators and brands in various industries, including entertainment, gaming, advertising, and education. Till now, no advertiser in the Indian market has both audio and immersive digital offering along with print media; making the collaboration one of its kind. Both the companies’ common long-term objective is to create a 360-degree ecosystem with various channel partners involved and offer a one-stop destination suite of innovation and disruption to the brands.