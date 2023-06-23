HUL and JSW sign strategic partnership to establish 10 new Suvidha Centres in Mumbai

Mumbai, June 23, 2023: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) and JSW signed a strategic partnership to establish 10 new Suvidha centres in Mumbai. Launched in 2016, HUL runs 12 Suvidha centres in Mumbai through a pioneering public-private partnership with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and HSBC India impacting 300,000 people annually. The agreement signed through JSW Foundation will provide safe and dignified sanitation services to additional 200,000 people in low-income communities in Mumbai.

The key highlights of sanitation services provided at these Suvidha centres include:

New Suvidha centres to benefit additional 200,000 people through access to safe toilets, purified drinking water, showers, and laundry services. All amenities will be available at affordable rates including drinking water at Rs. 1 per litre and a monthly pass at Rs. 150 for a family. New centres will save 300 million litres of water over a decade and will run on solar energy.

Suvidha centres serve as a comprehensive solution for the hygiene and sanitation needs of low-income communities, all under one roof. The Centres are conceived keeping in mind the safety and well-being of women and children through inclusive design, adequate lighting, CCTV cameras and a panic button for emergencies.

Moreover, the partners will undertake an extensive behaviour change program on health and nutrition through home-to-home visits in the communities around the centre. The centres will also be run by staff hired from the nearby communities, thereby building a sense of ownership and pride.

In addition to promoting hygiene, the Suvidha centres are also designed to be environmentally conscious and sustainable. Through the implementation of rainwater harvesting and greywater recycling methods, they will save over 300 million litres of fresh water in a decade. Additionally, HUL and JSW Foundation will work closely on further improving the community and environmental impact of the Suvidha Centres.