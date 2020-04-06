Humanity holds its ground in tough times across NCR during the coronavirus outbreak.

As the poor and labourers are starving during the 21-day lockdown, several educational institutions, volunteer organizations, and corporate houses turned good Samaritans by feeding displaced families and migrant workers stranded in different parts of National Capital Region.

During these tough times, several organisations, employees and individuals have stepped up to provide food and other essentials to homeless people in NCR. One such renowned educational institution Group Udgam Pre School has been distributing biscuits and other food items to poor and migrant workers in Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Neemrana.

Emerging as Good Samaritans, Richlite Biscuits company reached out to slum dwellers in New Delhi and NCR including Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram and distributed biscuits packets to some 50,000 of them.

“We offered packets of biscuits and other food items to nearly 1 lakh slum dwellers at Noida, We took help from the district administration in identifying the places,” said Luv Bhardwaj, Director of Richlite.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19, many have had a tough time either in sustaining themselves with sufficient food or reaching their native places to escape starvation in cities. To make the lives of such people easier, we have been providing them with food and drinking water, said Deepa Bhardwaj, Chairperson of Udgam Pre School Group.

In some parts of NCR many individuals and volunteer organisations including, Hero Motocorp, NIIT College, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd, G. D. Foods MFG. (India) Pvt. Ltd., GD Food Company, The Wipe Hotwire India, Thermal Equipments Private Limited, Neha Woodlam Pvt Ltd, Parle School and Nexzen Floropolymers company have come forward to provide rice, vegetables, and other essential supplies to the poor, migrant workers.