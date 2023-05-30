Humans of Bombay forays into long-format branded storytelling with its new brand films division

India, 30th May 2023: India’s largest storytelling platform, Humans of Bombay (HoB), has expanded to longer-format content by foraying into crafting brand films. This move will see the platform leverage its niche to tell impactful stories for brands and comes as the obvious next step in growing into a full-fledged 360-degree media house.

Storytelling has been the raison d’etre of Humans of Bombay ever since its inception in 2014. And through this vertical, the platform intends to further expand its vision of telling raw and real-life stories. It aims to leverage its expertise and experience to bring out the human side of the brands it partners with and makes them more relatable to their audiences via authentic stories and clutter-breaking content. HoB’s new division focuses on crafting brand films, TVCs, short documentaries and short films, providing end-to-end production services.

HoB takes a distinct approach from traditional agencies. It provides a unique lens through which brands can amplify their stories across a variety of mediums, including written, audio, books by HoB, coffee table books for brands, in-flight magazines, employer branding, handling social media for brands and storytelling on their pages, organising events, and much more. Not only that, but the platform also enables more flexibility and involvement of the brand in the creative process. This allows for deeper storytelling and sharper integration of the brand.

Karishma Mehta, the founder of Humans of Bombay, mentioned, “Our new division mirrors what we set out to do 9+ years ago – telling stories of seemingly ordinary people who’ve had extraordinary journeys! And now, as we foray into a new vertical, we deal with spontaneous challenges. However, our creative vision was always in line with the brand, which made the process smooth. We believe the story is always the HERO, where brands are integrated organically and seamlessly, so it truly resonates with the audience. As storytelling partners for brands, we are banking on our credibility as authentic storytellers to tell the brand’s stories in long format by crafting genuinely impactful branded films.”

HoB’s new branded content division recently created a video for Siyaram’s that effectively amplified their CSR activities in the health sector.