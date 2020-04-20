HUMhain Delivery App Records 500% Increase In Daily Orders

Punjab, India: Purchasing essential items during COVID-19 is in itself a struggling task as one has to wait in long queues to enter grocery stores which are opened for a limited time frame. With growth in the daily orders from 150 orders per day, HUMhain hyperlocal delivery app is now catering to approximately 1000 orders every day, and has widened the inventory by listing other products like home essentials such as groceries, medicines, bakery goods etc and also personal protective equipments such as sanitizers, masks and PPE Kits.

When the whole country is closed due to lockdown, HUMHain delivery app is ensuring daily deliveries to the remotest of areas of Punjab, by ramping up their efforts of delivering from top stores in the neighbourhood. The app has served over 1 lakh+ customer base in Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar is now taking the plunge to provide delivery of essential goods in Chandigarh as well. With the growing demand of other daily home essentials, Team HUMhain app envisions eventually becoming a one-stop-solution with many more verticals where people are available for people and it’s a more connected world, fuelled by the spirit of earning livelihood by serving each other.

Mr. Milind Kwatra, Founder, HUMHain app said, “Through HUMHain app, we ensure that the consumers can get food and other essential items delivered at their doorsteps during this pandemic without any problem. With our services, we want to make sure that people stay home safe and live a normal life in lockdown. To ensure there is no shortage of delivery, the app has listed various shops, from kirana stores to big hypermarkets and department stores.”

Commenting further on their expansion he added, “With more and more people to help us meet the growing demand of consumers we are planning to take our footprints to other cities and states as well. We are glad to have extended our operations in Chandigarh and are working hard to help people stay safe in their homes while we take care of them by providing them with their daily requirements.”

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.