HUMhain expands operation in Karnal through its innovative Franchise- Model

Chandigarh: HUMhain, a hyperlocal delivery app operating in major cities of Punjab caters to thousands of people every day by providing on-demand pickup and delivery services of goods and essentials at marginal delivery charges. ‘HUMHain’ promises 45-minutes fast and hygienic delivery in major cities of Punjab, Karnal including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Chandigarh through its app on-demand service using the hyperlocal delivery module of intra-city motorcycle rides in India. HUMhain Delivery App launches first – of – their – kind Franchise-Model, expanding 2nd Base in Karnal and is empowering all offline local stores in the area by providing end to end delivery solutions to all restaurants, grocery stores, medical shops, baby stores, electrical stores etc. As our first franchise in Karnal we have partnered with Mr. Chirag Arora at an initial investment of 9-10 lakh made by him.

During the initial phase of the ongoing pandemic, HUMhain extended their services from delivering groceries and medicines, to home essential and personal protective equipment. Lockdown acted as a catalyst for multiple e-commerce platforms to rise above the competition and grow in terms of revenue. Analyzing the same, HUMhain is expanding its operations in Karnal as a second base unit. HUMhain is scripting a new success story by becoming the first tech based delivery platform with the launch of their first tech based delivery platform.

HUMhain aims to increase their footsteps through the introduction of a new franchise system to tap the increasing consumer demand pan India. The company received funding of 50K USD at a valuation of approximately 1M USD in 2019. Mr. Millind, envisions covering 21 cities pan India by the end of the year 2021.

Milind Kwatra, Founder and CEO, HUMhain said, “We encountered an influx of requirements of our services during the lockdown, and with the economy back on track post the unlock phase, there are opportunities that can be explored. Our delivery model has always been niche and with this new franchise model backed with our data centric approach and rapid delivery service, we intend to expand our services pan India. Our aim is not just expansion but also to ensure safety of every citizen by helping them with their everyday needs without stepping out of the comfort of their homes.”

The app is available on both Android and iOS platforms.