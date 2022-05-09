Hungama Artist Aloud drives forward innovation with launch of Hungama Artist Aloud app, elevates live event experience for fans and artists

India, 9th May 2022: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent artists and content, has launched the Hungama Artist Aloud App. The app, by leveraging new-age technology through its features, shall encourage artists to thrive and have their content reach out to varied technology. The hub of all independent artists spans 40+ languages, and 50+ genres of music and comedy will be available on Android & iOS.

Providing independent artists a platform where they perform live, the app offers users a seamless viewing experience. Video quality has improved with the implementation of adaptive bitrate streaming that plays the content based on bandwidth available on one’s respective device and source content encoded in a different bitrate. Additionally, the app uses Amazon’s cloud computing, amongst others, for a resounding 99.9% uptime and scalability. Making the technology run efficiently is the presence of a dedicated team of UI and mobile app developers to help in the seamless running of the app.

With tech-driven innovation, the platform through its features focuses on elevating user engagement, and real-time event experience for both fans and artists as well as fostering the relationship between the two. The ‘Go Live’ feature takes into account the growing popularity of independent artists and enables them to perform live events anywhere and anytime along with offering them a revenue stream.

The app will also see these artists able to view the resounding number of fans as they interact with them via a live chat box. The technology shall work wonders for independent music lovers as well as they can purchase these events (single ticket for INR 89 or a pack of 5 for INR 269) and share the same amongst their friends and followers. Furthermore, it shall also present them with the ultimate fan experience and engagement by allowing them to explore, share and create as many playlists as they desire.

The S2A (Subscribe to Artist) feature is all about fostering the relationship between artist and fan. With users paying a subscription of INR 89 to their favourite artist, the technology sees them receive early access to content as well as being the first to get notified about it being uploaded. Furthermore, fans will also receive one free live event pass that can be used anytime for the live event of any artist within one month of the subscription.

Below are the Android & iOS App builds and website for users to experience the key features-

Android – https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.hungama.artistaloud

iOS – https://apps.apple.com/in/app/independent-talent-music/id498945155

Web – www.HungamaArtistAloud.com