Hungama Artist Aloud joins singer Pratichee Mohapatra for International Breast Cancer Awareness campaign throughout October

National, 03rd October 2022: The month of October is earmarked as International Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year, to raise awareness on a subject that requires imminent attention. Hungama Artist Aloud, a unique platform promoting independent artists and content, is sensitizing its audience through an impactful collaboration with singer and breast cancer survivor Pratichee Mohapatra performing for its latest show, Getting Intimate 2.0.
Pratichee Mohapatra is set to display her vocal talent and expression through art in order to advocate for awareness of breast cancer on Hungama Artist Aloud’s latest show Getting Intimate 2.0. Throughout October, a playlist curated by Pratichee from a collection of songs on Hungama Artist Aloud will be made available to the audience to support the message of strength and resilience.
Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, “At Hungama Artist Aloud, our endeavor has been to consistently drive meaningful content through thought-driven campaigns. This October, we have envisioned a campaign highlighting a very important social cause that will propel much-needed conversations about the plight of breast cancer patients. The platform will highlight Pratichee’s perspective and will enlighten a wide audience. We are glad to have this brilliant talent with us onboard.”
Sharing her delight about this opportunity, Pratichee Mohapatra said, “I’m elated to associate with Hungama Artist Aloud throughout this International Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer, as we all know, is a life-altering disease and I’ve triumphed in my battle against breast cancer after being diagnosed on two separate occasions. October reminds me of that battle and I’ll be pleased to inspire countless other patients and their families with music, my go-to source of motivation and inspiration during those hard times, through this collaboration.”