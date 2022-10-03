Hungama Artist Aloud joins singer Pratichee Mohapatra for International Breast Cancer Awareness campaign throughout October

National, 03rd October 2022: The month of October is earmarked as International Breast Cancer Awareness Month each year, to raise awareness on a subject that requires imminent attention. Hungama Artist Aloud, a unique platform promoting independent artists and content, is sensitizing its audience through an impactful collaboration with singer and breast cancer survivor Pratichee Mohapatra performing for its latest show, Getting Intimate 2.0.

Pratichee Mohapatra is set to display her vocal talent and expression through art in order to advocate for awareness of breast cancer on Hungama Artist Aloud’s latest show Getting Intimate 2.0. Throughout October, a playlist curated by Pratichee from a collection of songs on Hungama Artist Aloud will be made available to the audience to support the message of strength and resilience.