Hungry Planet® Donates 10,000 Pounds of Plant-Based Meats to Two St. Louis Nonprofits

St. Louis, MO : Hungry Planet® recently donated 900 cases or around 10,000 pounds of plant-based meats to the St. Louis Food Share Network and the St. Louis Animal Rights Team. These generous donations demonstrate Hungry Planet’s commitment to serving the local community and compliment the company’s mission to bend the curve on personal and planetary health.

St. Louis Food Share Network passed out Hungry Planet® plant-based meats during their food drives on February 24th and March 3rd at Thomas Dunn Learning Center in St. Louis, MO. This nonprofit organization is dedicated to educating and enriching the lives of thousands of St. Louisans and holds food drives on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. As COVID-19 continues to impact many lives throughout the city, Hungry Planet’s donation will help to feed many food insecure individuals. Donated meats include Hungry Planet® Beef Patties, Chipotle Chicken Patties, Crab Cakes, and Ground Italian Sausage.

“This substantial donation from Hungry Planet was huge for us. Not only did we distribute plant-based meats to over 100 attendees at our weekly food share, we also shared the surplus with our network of churches, non-profits, and individuals throughout the St. Louis region. Thank you Hungry Planet for supporting the community!” said Casey Stinemetz, organizer of the Food Share Network.

The St. Louis Animal Rights Team (START) proudly serves Hungry Planet® at various events and is grateful to receive a large supply for future gatherings. On February 22nd, START received a combination of Hungry Planet® Beef Patties, Chipotle Chicken Patties, Crab Cakes, and Ground Italian Sausage.

“Donations of bulk food to the St. Louis Animal Rights Team is considered a great advantage to our organization. Every event we host is centered around food. Although the past 12 months have been an anomaly, we usually organize events, meetings, and actions to take place every month,” said Caty Brown, board president of St. Louis Animal Rights Team.

START focuses on outreach leafleting and protesting inhumane treatment of animals. They annually host The Turkey Free Thanksgiving , New Years Day Dinner, and Great American Meat-Out. Guests purchase tickets to each all-you-can-eat meal held at various venues. Two or three times a year, START tables at local events such as Earth Day and Taste of St. Louis Vegan Fest. At each event, the team sells and serves delicious vegan food.

On holidays including Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Labor Day, START’s free potlucks feed up to 50 guests. START supplies the main course, which always features plant-based meat. Volunteers always eat for free, and no one is ever turned away if unable to buy a fundraiser ticket. The team also hopes to make food to support local animal rescuers who ensure no pet is ever left out in the cold.