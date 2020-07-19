HurixDigital Listed Among the Top 20 Watchlist Companies in Custom Content Development

Mumbai, India: Training Industry has recently announced its selection for the Top Training Companies offering custom content development for enterprises. HurixDigital, a leading provider of digital content solutions for global enterprises, has been listed among the 2020 Custom Content Development Watch List Companies.

Training Industry is a leading research and information resource for corporate learning leaders. The company releases a Top 20 report, to inform L&D and Training professionals about the best and most innovative providers of training services and technologies.

Selection of this year’s Top Custom Content Development Companies List was based on criteria such as industry visibility, innovation and impact, capability to develop and deliver multiple types of content, depth and breadth of subject matter expertise, company size and growth potential, and strength of clients and geographic reach.

Hurix develops custom content for learning and training across all sectors. Hurix digital content solutions are designed to impart quality learning, enhance learner engagement, improve learning efficacy, and thereby increase the productivity of the organization.

“Being recognized by the Training Industry shows that our core values are helping to create better learning for our customers. Our custom content solutions are targeted towards creating impactful learning experiences. Our instructional designers use innovative tools to create interactive and immersive custom solutions that are learner-centric. While organizations are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, we are trying to aid their learning and development initiatives by offering best-in-class custom content solutions,” says Himanshu Bathla, SVP- Enterprise Content Solutions at HurixDigital.

Hurix offers a range of eLearning solutions such as microlearning, mobile learning, application training, simulations, game-based learning, mobile-first LMS solutions and more. HurixDigital also offers Kitaboo Insight, a training delivery platform for enterprises to create and distribute interactive digital content across multiple platforms.