Huron Law Group Adds Three Attorneys

Southfield, MI, August 31, 2021: On Friday, Huron Law Group announced the addition of three accomplished consumer attorneys to its growing in-house team.

Managing Partner Charles DeGryse announced the hires on Huron’s weekly call with staff and partners on Friday. “These full-time additions to our team will bring added support to our higher volume states and improvements to our quality of service to all our clients. Our ability to bring these attorneys on full-time is a testament to our continued growth and success. We are excited to bring on such high-level talent,” he said on the call.

Jessica Most is a Florida-licensed attorney with sixteen years of legal experience with a focus on helping consumers. As owner of The Most Law Firm, Ms. Most has assisted thousands of Florida consumers reach fair and equitable resolutions to burdensome debt. Prior to focusing on consumer rights, she worked as Managing Attorney for a high-volume collection firm and served as Lead Attorney for a foreclosure firm. In addition to continuing her work for Florida consumers, she will assist Huron in the recruitment and training of attorneys nationwide.

Megan Gallagher is a California-licensed attorney with eighteen years of experience in the law. A veteran of family law matters, Ms. Gallagher has shifted her practice in recent years to assist California consumers with debt-related issues and performs compliance and oversight on the enrollment process for debt settlement companies. In addition to assisting California clients for Huron, Megan will continue her compliance and quality assurance roles by ensuring incoming clients of Huron meet suitability standards, understand Huron’s representation, and are properly advised of their rights.

Jane Srivastava is a Georgia, South Carolina, New York, and North Carolina-licensed attorney with twenty-three years of experience. Her primary practice includes real estate and consumer law. A veteran contract attorney with Huron Law Group, she now joins Huron full time to act as Resident Partner for the states of Georgia and South Carolina and is responsible for the provision of legal services to clients in those states.

About Huron Law Group PLLC

Huron Law Group is a nationwide debtor defense firm focused on providing cost-effective legal services to consumers. Huron works closely with debt settlement companies, legal clubs, and creditors to achieve the best possible outcomes to clients seeking legal assistance with their debt.