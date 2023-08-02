Hyatt Unveils a Host of Packages Across Its Properties in Goa

India August 02nd, 2023: Hyatt has announced a host of special gateway offers as part of ‘The Goan HYline’ campaign at its properties across Goa. The packages are an invitation to guests to experience and discover all that Goa has to offer in the summer & monsoon seasons. With experiences in and around the hotels, the seasons are great for families, groups, and travellers to stay at the Hyatt hotels.

With 3 key Hyatt brands (Grand Hyatt, Alila & Hyatt Centric) in the Goa market, the campaign strengthens Hyatt’s commitment to deliver great guest experiences throughout the year. Whether you’re traveling with loved ones or embarking on a solo adventure, the unique and diverse experiences available at each of the Hyatt properties in Goa offer the perfect setting for reconnecting with oneself and with others.

Grand Hyatt Goa spreads across 28 acres of colourful, tropical gardens and lush lawns that roll down to the water’s edge of the Bambolim Bay. The resort is centrally located between the buzzing nightlife of the North and serene villages of the South. From Aqua Yoga to a spa, kid’s activities, a casino, and everything in between, this is a perfect monsoon escape. With diverse dining spaces, offering the perfect comfort food under gloomy skies there is enough and more for guests to satiate taste buds with an experience to take home.

Alila Diwa Goa, a Hyatt lifestyle resort is surrounded by swaying palms and lush verdant paddy fields. Located in Majorda, the serene South of Goa, it is a reflection of the state's cultural richness combined with contemporary architecture. Its diverse lifestyle facilities and thoughtful bespoke activities like Alila Masterclasses and Arts and Crafts Classes for the young ones cater to every family member's wants. Guests can expect culinary brilliance in various forms here—from Western coastal classics to modern plated marvels. Enjoy the perfect backdrop for your monsoon escapade with Alila Diwa Goa.

Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa is an ideal launchpad for travellers who want to explore Goa’s finest beaches, buzzing entertainment, and scrumptious dining options. Located on the main Candolim Road, the property is just steps away from North Goa’s most exciting attractions and vibrant energy and offers interesting experiences including the Fishing Trail at Aguada. Immerse yourself in the Susegad Goan vibes as you savor a culinary journey like no other at Grok while our little guests unleash their creativity in our activity area brimming with playtime delights during your monsoon getaway to Goa.

Kadambini Mittal, Regional VP – Commercial, India & South West Asia, Hyatt said, “We are excited to bring to our guests The Goan HYline package, which seeks to redefine the range of differentiated offerings available across our three key hotels in Goa. At Hyatt, we are committed to providing our guests with exceptional care and cherished moments. All three properties offer experiences that will allow our guests & World of Hyatt members to immerse themselves in the magnificent Goan monsoon while reconnecting with the local community and their loved ones.”

Guests can enjoy pristine spaces, imaginative cuisine, invigorating experiences, and personalized services including complimentary F&B options, yoga classes, discounts on spas, and more, designed to help them savour their stay.

Goa is a thriving travel destination that caters to different traveller needs, with scenic drives, serene beaches and buzzing nightlife, and more. Hyatt hotels are located quite prominently to cater to different travellers and their needs, with each one offering something different than the other.

The Goan HYline Offer is valid at participating Hyatt hotels or resorts in India till the end of September 2023. For further information, visit https://www.hyatt.com/.