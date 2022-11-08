Hybrid model scores high among Indian employees: HP Study

New Delhi, November 8, 2022- Indian employees are unwilling to go back to the office full-time as they are relishing the hybrid work model, which became a necessity in the last two years, due to the pandemic. According to HP’s global study, Indian employees strongly favor a hybrid work model as they believe it improves their productivity and gives them a much-needed work-life balance. Employers too have something to cheer about as Indian employees indicate a higher probability of staying in their current job if given a hybrid work option.

HP Inc. commissioned a global hybrid work survey that offers key insights into Indian employees’ workplace attitudes, career growth, and retention issues. The survey had a total of over 10,000 respondents, including over 1000 from India, across the ages of 18-50+ years. The participants worked in various industries full-time or part-time or were business owners or self-employed.

Ketan Patel, Managing Director – of HP India Market said, “Hybrid work in India is here to stay. Organizations need to re-evaluate a hybrid workplace culture that offers flexibility and work-life balance while encouraging inclusivity, engagement, and a sense of well-being among employees. Most importantly, monitor employee satisfaction to boost productivity at large. Based on the survey findings, we are happy to see employees recognizing their priorities and organizations working towards supporting them through new policies and tech tools.”

Hybrid Work leads to better work-life balance

The hybrid model is seen to amplify employees’ chance to prioritize personal well-being. Most of the responders prefer working from the office for two-three days a week.

Findings reveal that everyday individuals working in India believe in a higher retention capacity, owing to the hybrid model.

Hybrid Working allows increased productivity along with work efficacy

According to the survey, the hybrid model increases productivity, makes employees focus better, and provides more flexibility to get the work done. 47% of respondents believe that home productivity with office visibility gives them a better chance of promotion and gives them more opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and build relationships with their team members.

The survey also suggests that Indian respondents feel more open to constructive collaborations in the hybrid work model. In a remote-only setting, establishing this human connection and socialization is challenging. 42% of respondents believe they can have better and more engaging conversations in-person while 62% find it easier to work with other people in the office.

Technological tools are crucial for a successful hybrid work environment

Technology should act as an enabler for firms to empower their employees fully for hybrid work.

51% of respondents agree that laptops help them carry out tasks more productively and 43% agree that they have a more enhanced collaborative process through laptops.

According to the Survey, firms must provide access to better tools while conducting adequate training, to further boost productivity. Additionally, promoting a culture of trust within the workplace leads to inclusivity in a hybrid work environment.

Way forward for hybrid work

The survey further reveals that there is still much work to be done in ensuring a truly equitable and collaborative future of work. The concept of Technology Shame is one that often hinders acceptance (of hybrid work?) and a holistic work approach. Potential embarrassment from tech failures is causing more than a third of younger respondents to purchase their own equipment.

In India, 30% of the respondents believe that internet connection is one of the major disruptions. To further improve productivity, 13% of Indian respondents believe that they need access to better tools and accessories such as headsets, monitors, and webcams.

Methodology

The global survey was commissioned across 10,182 respondents, including 4097 respondents from Asia. In India, 1006 respondents were surveyed across 28 cities, from the age group 18-50+ years including the new workforce – GenZs and Millennials. The participants were from various industries including employed (full-time and part-time), business owners, and self-employed.