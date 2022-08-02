Hybrid Solutions Celebrates 20 Year Anniversary and Hires New CEO Adel Jibrin

Global 2nd August 2022 – Hybrid Solutions, one of the market leading providers of online trading software, specifically the pioneering software VertexFX Trader, has today announced it has reached the milestone of 20 years in operation and has expanded its senior executive team by hiring industry veteran Adel Jibrin as CEO and Managing Partner.

Akram Majed, Founder of Hybrid Solutions commented on the firm’s latest addition to the team: “We are excited about having Adel Jibrin join us as our new CEO and Managing Partner. He has extensive experience working with global financial markets and online trading firms from both the technology and the brokerage side. Adel fully understands the goals and challenges of a growing brokerage and will be able to offer the best and most customised solutions for financial institutions looking to expand their service offering.”

Adel Jibrin, the newly appointed CEO and Managing Partner at Hybrid Solutions commented on his latest move: “I’m delighted to be joining Hybrid Solutions, a firm that has recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary. We are intensely focused on making the latest market leading trading technology available to Forex and CFD brokerages in the most customisable and exclusive way possible. Within this role I will also be doubling the team to grow the departments focusing on security, tech development and making online trading as user friendly as possible for all our clients.”