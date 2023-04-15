Hyderabad based BR Panels announces the launch of new Schuller next125 German premium kitchens on the sidelines of IIID-HRC Design Awards 2022

Hyderabad, April 15, 2023: BR Panels, a modular kitchen, wardrobe manufacturer and interior design company will launch its Schüller and next125 range of premium German kitchens in their experience centre in Jubilee Hills in upmarket Hyderabad soon.

The Hyderabad-based company BR Panels made this announcement that “Schuller, the leading German modular kitchen manufacturer is – in Hyderabad for the first time with BR Panels – opening their experience center in Jubilee Hills giving customer vast number of choices and the ability to design their very own German kitchen” on the sidelines of the Design Awards 2022, organised by the Hyderabad Regional Chapter of the Indian Institute of Interior Designers (IIID).

Special Chief Secretary, Sri. Arvind Kumar, IAS, MA&UD & directory General (NIUM) and many dignitaries were present at the function at the JRC Convention Centre. Awards were given for excellence in the field of interior design to Institutes/companies of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh states.

BR Panels co-sponsored hospitality for the IIID-HRC design awards night. The objective of IIID is to find out the best talents in the Telugu states and honour them for their hard work in making every house and every building beautiful and pleasant to live in.

Speaking on the occasion, B.Saagarika, Executive Director, BR Panels said “We are delighted to be co-sponsoring hospitality for IIID – Hyderabad Chapter for the Design Award which is so special for the Interior Design Companies & Designers. BR Panels with its rich experience and expertise is positioned well to understanding the customers’ needs better for Modular Kitchens, Wardrobes or Accents. BR Panels is also having collaborations with Schüller, next125 & Makwana Modular Kulture to provide best in place Kitchens & Wardrobes for the clients”.

BR Panels expansion:

As part of its expansion, the company BR Panels is bringing two premium German modular kitchen brands, Schüller and next125 to Hyderabad with the opening of its experience centre in Jubilee Hills.

The company has also brought Makwana Modular Kulture, a premium brand based in Mumbai to Hyderabad. As the only franchisee partner in Hyderabad BR Panels who had previously established an experience centre in Gachibowli is now moving next door into to a much larger space next month.