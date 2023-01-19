Hyderabad-based byteXL named one of the Top 200 Elite Innovative Edtech Platforms across the world by GSV Cup

Hyderabad, January 2023: byteXL, one of the leading experiential learning platforms for IT career aspirants, was recognized as one of the ‘Elite 200’ edtech platforms in the prestigious globally renowned GSV Cup. The Cup & the summit represents the world’s largest pitch competition for the top pre-seed and seed EdTech startups focusing on innovations in digital learning and workforce skills. byteXL is the only edtech startup from India in the higher education segment to make the cut on this international forum.

Over 900 global EdTech startups from over 69 countries entered the 2023 GSV Cup, and 200 of the most promising startups of these have entered the semifinals to be evaluated by a brilliant pool of 200 accomplished judges.

Commenting on this breakthrough on the global stage, Mr. Karun Tadepalli, Co-Founder & CEO, byteXL said, “We are honored that GSV has recognized byteXL and the value it brings to 100,000+ students across the country. byteXL is proud to have been covered among the top 200 innovative edtech companies in the world. This recognition provides a grand corroboration of our vision at byteXL which is to consistently provide students with unlimited access to tech learning resources that will capacitate them in solving real-world problems. This will further motivate the team to keep working towards transforming the engineering colleges, particularly in Tier 2 and 3 categories.” “byteXL is delighted to be adorned with this splendid recognition by GSV Cup, being placed in the Elite 200 edtech startups in the world. Recognitions of this stature will be a motivating force for startups in the edtech space that persevere for the advancement of learning and career development”, added Mr. Sricharan Tadepalli, Co-Founder and Chief Sales Officer, byteXL.

The 2023 Winner of the GSV will receive $1 million in cash and prizes as part of the fourth annual GSV Cup competition. byteXL proved to be a distinguishing force with its perseverance towards the development of students in Tier II and III cities across the nation.