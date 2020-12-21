Hyderabad face first defeat of ISL season

Hyderabad FC’s unbeaten run in the Indian Super League came to a halt in Vasco on Sunday. Goals from Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (38’) and Adam le Fondre (59’), on either side of the break, handed Mumbai City FC all three points to extend their lead at the top of the league table.

Marquez’s men failed to score for just the second time this season and remain sixth in the points table, with nine points in six games.

The visitors started on the front foot and pressed the Hyderabad players constantly, making it difficult for them to link up play in the final third. Neither keeper was really tested before MCFC’s full-back Vignesh came up with a stunning finish to give his side the lead.

His 38th minute goal came at the end of a well-worked move by Mumbai. Hyderabad could have pulled one back when Mohammad Yasir missed a header from six yards out after Akash Mishra’s cross, just minutes before half-time, but went into the break trailing.

Hyderabad came out with good intent in the second half and broke up Mumbai’s passing play on several occasions but Odei Onaindia’s weak clearance down our right was latched onto by Rowllin Borges, who fed Le Fondre in the middle of the box.

The English striker was calm with his touch and made no mistake, beating Subrata Paul in goal, to give his side a two-goal advantage, just before the hour-mark.

Hyderabad FC kept probing in the second half and threw men forward, trying to unsettle the Mumbai backline. They did create a few chances, that could have changed the course of the game but failed to find the final pass. It was a frustrating evening for Manolo Marquez’s men, who fell to their first defeat of the league campaign.

Hyderabad FC are back in action when they face Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Sunday, the 27th of December.