Hyderabad FC announce Vijay Sales as Associate Sponsor

Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC is delighted to announce Vijay Sales – India’s leading electronics retail chain – as the club’s Associate Sponsor for the 2020-21 season.

With a product range of over 3500 products and with a presence of over 100 stores across the country, Vijay Sales has emerged as one of the largest retail chains in the country. In 2019, Vijay Sales acquired a chain of consumer durable retail stores in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under the name of TMC (Tirumala Music Center) and has now re-branded TMC to Vijay Sales.

The association will see Hyderabad FC sport the Vijay Sales logo on all of their match jerseys throughout the ISL campaign.

Mr. Nilesh Gupta, Director, Vijay Sales, said, “This is our first association with sports and we are extremely happy to partner with Hyderabad FC. The club’s vision is impressive and with Telangana and AP being some of our key markets, we are confident this partnership will take us closer to our customers in this region.”

Mr. Varun Tripuraneni, HFC co-owner, said, “We are delighted to have on board one of the leading retail brands in the country. With great presence of Vijay Sales in our region, this partnership will give us an opportunity to build some meaningful campaigns in the region and make it a win-win partnership for both brands. We wish this partnership is just a start of a much larger association in the years to come.”

“Creating this partnership was very rewarding as this is Vijay Sales’ first foray into sport and we at Creatigies believe this will be the perfect start where VS will see great value from such marketing endeavours,” said Navroze D Dhondy, MD and Founder Creatigies Communications, the agency which stitched this partnership.

Hyderabad FC who began their Indian Super League campaign with a win over Odisha FC, take on Bengaluru FC on Saturday.