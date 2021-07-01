Hyderabad FC signs kit deal with hummel

1st July, 2021 Hyderabad: Indian Super League side Hyderabad FC have entered into a partnership with Danish sportswear brand hummel who joined as the club’s Official Team Kit Partner for the upcoming 2021-22 season. HFC, who impressed everyone with their entertaining brand of football during the seventh season of the ISL, have now come together with hummel who share a century-long history in football. The global sports brand is looking at this partnership as an avenue to invest in Indian football and further explore new paths to develop the sport in India.

The legendary Danish brand has a proud sports history and is one of the most recognised team sports brands in the world with roots in football and handball, and has previously been worn by iconic football teams such as Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Benfica and the Denmark national team. Today, hummel continues to sponsor clubs and players within handball and football, along with English Premier League teams Everton and Southampton to name a few.

As one of the top ISL teams, Hyderabad FC stands committed towards the game and its supporters and this partnership reaffirms the same. hummel with its experience in product innovation and passion for sports is the ideal fit in the club’s long-term vision.

Speaking on the partnership, hummel, India & SEA Director, Soumava Naskar said “Football is ingrained in our brand DNA. We come with rich heritage in football and global partnerships with multiple renowned football clubs. It gives us immense pleasure to take this legacy ahead in India with Hyderabad FC. We are looking forward to strengthening our association with the sport even further in the coming years.”

Hyderabad FC co-owner, Varun Tripuraneni said, “The season last year allowed us to show a small glimpse of how we have established HFC as a unique club with a focus on youth. We’re delighted to have hummel as our official team kit partner as we set out to further build on the last season’s success. This coming season is set to be a very exciting one for our club and we are happy to kick-start it by being a part of hummel’s long-standing legacy.”