Hyderabad take on Tribhuvan Army next in Durand Cup

Guwahati, Assam: After an intense misfortune against Chennaiyin FC that everything except finished their possibilities of capability, Hyderabad FC are facing Nepal’s Tribhuvan Armed force side in what will the last Gathering E round of the Durand Cup this season, at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Arena in Guwahati on Tuesday, August 22.

HFC drew with Delhi in the main round of the opposition and are yet to taste triumph in this version of the Durand Cup. They take on a Tribhuvan Armed force side that set up a respectable show in both their gathering stage games up until this point this competition.

“TAFC have been extremely dedicated in the opposition up to this point this season,” said HFC First Group Mentor Conor Nestor, in front of his side’s conflict on Tuesday. “Every single one of their games has both been physical and cutthroat so we anticipate an extreme test in this game,” he added.

Hyderabad have Ramhlunchhunga and Chinglensana Konsham on the scoresheet such a long ways in the initial two games this season. However, there have been a few noteworthy exhibitions, some on debut, that have been the tale of the Durand Cup up to this point, for HFC.

“It has been a piece self-contradicting for us up until this point,” said Conor. We haven’t had the option to put visit best foot forward yet then again, we have seen four introductions and some commitment from the cutting edge at the club,” he added.

The Nawabs will expect to place in areas of strength for an in what will be their very first match against an unfamiliar rival, and end their Durand Cup season on a high, in front of the 2023-24 Indian Super Association crusade.

The game starts off at 3:00 pm on Tuesday and will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Liv.