Hyderabad to host India’s First Exclusive IGBC Green Property Show

Hyderabad 14 July 2023: The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), a part of the CII, with the support of Government of Telangana, in its efforts to further advance the Green Building Movement in the country, is pleased to announce first ever IGBC Green Property Show – India’s first-of-its-kind event aimed at sensitizing and motivating prospective buyers to invest in a greener future by choosing IGBC Certified or Pre-Certified Green Projects over conventional buildings.

The press conference was headed by Mr. C Shekar Reddy, Ar. Srinivasa Murthy G, Co-Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter in the presence of Mr. M Anand, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC, and other stakeholders.

The 1st edition of the IGBC Green Property Show will take place on July 28th, 29th, and 30th at the HITEX Exhibition Centre in Hyderabad, Telangana. The Government of Telangana proudly joins as the Partner State for this event, affirming its commitment to sustainability. This three-day expo will showcase green residential properties, along with building products and services, facilitating meaningful connections between developers and environmentally conscious property buyers.

Key highlights of the IGBC Green Property Show include:

Three-day expo featuring green residential and commercial projects

Over 4,200 sqm of expo space dedicated to showcasing IGBC-certified and pre-certified green projects

More than 75 exhibitors presenting green properties, products, and services

Exhibitors at the IGBC Green Property Show can expect several benefits, including:

Recognition as part of the nation’s first-of-its-kind property show

Competitive advantage over conventional developers

Showcase commitment to sustainability

Increased brand exposure and green recognition

Opportunities to connect with potential customers

Attract national and international buyers, tenants, and investors

Stay ahead as early adopters of the market transformation towards net-zero practices

The show is a one-shop stop for the citizens of Hyderabad which empowers them to make greener choices which not only benefit them but also contribute to the betterment of their surroundings and society as whole while also influencing and address long-term challenges such as resource availability for future generations and climate change consequences.

Visitors and buyers of the IGBC Green Certified properties can expect benefits, such as:

Reduced electricity and water usage and thereby charges

Better water and waste management and recycling facilities

Better ventilation, daylighting, and accessibility measures

Higher green cover, more communal areas, and priority to occupant health

Reduced impact on environment due to use of optimized resources & green products

Speaking on the occasion, Mr C Shekar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana & Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter stated that “Participation in the IGBC Green Property Show, Hyderabad provides an excellent platform for developers to showcase their green-rated projects, demonstrating their leadership and commitment to green buildings and the built environment. The key objective of the event is to bring in greater awareness among the general populace on the importance of choosing green-rated projects over conventional offerings, the immense benefits this will provide them with, and how they can contribute to sustainability, conserving natural resources and reduce environmental impacts.

“The Govt. of Telangana has been an inspiration to us all, leading by example with projects like the Telangana Integrated Secretariat Complex, Yadadri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Hyderabad Police Commissionerate HQ, and Integrated Command & Control Centre, the HUDA Annexe Building, the Commissioner of Industries Bhavan, Abids, Hyderabad Bhavan, amongst various others adopting IGBC Green Ratings. This has in turn inspired the real estate sector of our state and we are glad to have many leading developers of the city already on board with designing, developing, and operating IGBC Green Homes and Buildings. We at IGBC hope that this showcase stands as a motivator from which others would take inspiration and invest in their projects being future ready” he added.

Ar. Srinivasa Murthy G, Co-Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter added that “It is more important today than ever before that prospective home buyers choose their homes with climate change phenomenon in mind. Conservation of natural resources like biodiversity, green cover, and water resources is of key importance. By making environmentally conscious choices for their home such as choosing IGBC-rated Green Homes, property owners and occupants can enjoy tangible benefits such as reduced maintenance costs, energy and water consumption, as well as intangible benefits like improved occupant well-being and a healthier lifestyle, aligning with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs).”

“For individuals interested in exploring green properties and learning more about sustainable construction practices, the Green Property Show is an ideal event. The show showcases the latest innovations, technologies, and solutions in green building. It offers a platform for developers, architects, engineers, and eco-conscious individuals to network, exchange ideas, and gain insights into sustainable design and construction practices” he added.

Mr. M Anand, Deputy Executive Director, IGBC presented the key highlights of the event and elaborate on the focus areas ranging from Climate Change and its impact on homeowners to Green products, technologies, materials, and well-being for occupants.

He stated that “We are glad to mention that Telangana is a significant contributor to India’s green building sector and is as a role model for other states. As on date, more than 700 projects in Telangana are going green with IGBC, amounting to about 1.12 billion sq. ft. of green building footprint.

IGBC Green Property Show will be a great platform to showcase some of the best sustainable and eco-friendly living spaces that Hyderabad has to offer so that residents can explore and invest in smart and resilient choices while contributing to a greener tomorrow, not just for themselves but for future generations to come.”

According to Mr. K S Venkatagiri Executive Director, CII – IGBC, “Today, the building sector is at the forefront of adopting and promoting green practices and technologies. This will go long way in addressing ecological issues in a holistic manner. Stakeholders are warmly embracing sustainable building practices. India has over 10.27 Billion Sq. ft of Green Building Footprint covering over 11,000 Projects, making India one of the top 3 countries in terms of the green building footprint. There is growing evidence that green buildings not only conserve resources but will also enhance the health & well-being of the occupants. The spotlight is therefore shifting to people and their wellness along with Net Zero. IGBC is working with several stakeholders such as the state and central governments, NGOs, and bilateral, and multilateral agencies including World GBC on this mission. Playing a catalytic role in spearheading the green building movement in the country is IGBC, part of CII, the IGBC Green Property Show, the first of its kind is aimed to further advance the movement and bring awareness amongst citizens about making greener choices.”

This Green Property show was first announced by Shri K T Rama Rao, Hon’ble Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Govt. of Telangana during the launch of Telangana’s Cool Roof Policy on April 3rd. Further, the brochure was unveiled by Shri K T Rama Rao, along with Shri T Harish Rao, Hon’ble Minister of Medical Health and Finance Department, Govt. of Telangana with Mr C Sekhar Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana & Chairman, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter representing IGBC on 15th June 2023.