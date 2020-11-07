Hyderabad Weekend Market at Hitex this Saturday and Sunday

A new concept, Hyderabad Weekend Market, which was introduced in the recent past is gaining a lot of popularity.

The newest edition of it will be held this weekend on Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8 and will continue all through the year on the 2nd and 4th weekend of the month. It will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

The main aim of this new concept which is gaining a lot of acceptance is that it will allow consumers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce, seafood, meat and herbs & spices all under one roof. Thus reduces a lot of travel. It helps and strengthens local entrepreneurs. For them especially during these troubled times, it will be a new marketing channel to reach out to customers.

HWM Concept highlights the important role that local markets play in fostering entrepreneurship. By providing a low-barrier to the entry point, maximum return on investment, and immediate feedback on products, farmers markets serve as a stepping stone for small businesses.

‘Hyderabad Weekend Market(HWM)’ is designed to provide the best alternative to regular commercial shopping. It renders diverse pool of entrepreneurs offering fresh organic fruits & vegetables, freshly prepared food & drinks, sustainably sourced seafood and meat, bakeries, candy shops, clothing & fashion accessories, books, handicrafts, plants, flowers, music, and entertainment activities, all these with a safe distance from people to people, absolutely taking care of the new norms.

It aims to target more than 2,60,000 families within the 10 km radius from the market venue and targets about 25 Lakh families within a 30-kilometre radius. Buying from the HWM means more than just access to fresh produced food and crafts. It means customers are helping to strengthen our local entrepreneurs and food security by supporting them, and have an alternative to commercially packaged food and lifestyle goods.

The event is co-organised jointly by Hitex Exhibition Center and Aqua Farming Technologies and Solutions.

The business head of Hitex, Srikanth T. G. says “HWM is designed with a vision to become an integral part of the urban to farm linkage, and will provide an open platform for passionate entrepreneurs”

Explaining the significance of the Market, Mr. Venu Dantuluri, MD of AFTS said: “the regular Weekend Market will provide a great opportunity for consumers to be an essential part of the local community and celebrate.”

It will be a great platform for both sellers and consumers who are looking for fresh local produce. The market also provides freshly prepared gourmet delicacies, promotes live music and children activities to make it as a complete family & friends weekend outing package” said Samir Patra, CEO – AFTS.

Direct marketing of produce and products through Weekend Market is proven to be an important sales outlet for agricultural producers nationwide.

Food in India travels an average of 300 kilometres to get to the kitchen table. All this shipping uses large amounts of natural resources (especially fossil fuels), contributes greatly to pollution, and creates excess trash with extra packaging. Hyderabad Weekend Market will allow consumers to have access to locally grown, farm-fresh produce, seafood, meat and herbs & spices all under one roof.

“Customers can expect to find farm-fresh produce, baked goods, meats, honey and plants and home decor items in a relaxed setting,” said Sambit Mund, GM – Hitex.