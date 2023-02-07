Hyderabad’s philanthropist and social worker Inder Chand Jain to represent Govt of India at Lebanon at the closing ceremony of The Jaipur Foot Artificial Fitment Camp

Hyderabad, February 07, 2023…. Hyderabad-based philanthropist and social worker Mr. Inder Chand Jain, who is a Hon Secretary of Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) at Hyderabad will be representing Govt of India at the closing ceremony of The Jaipur Foot Artificial Fitment Camp, held to provide Artificial Limbs in Beirut capital of Lebanon from 9th February to 18th February

Mr. Inder Chand Jain, who is the honorary secretary of BMVSS at Hyderabad is one of its units of it. BMVSS (Jaipur Foot) is the world’s largest organization for the rehabilitation of lower limb handicapped.

Inder Chand Jain will be leaving for Lebanon on 8th February.

The Hyderabad branch is one of the 26 branches of BMVSS existing since 2004 in District Hospital King Koti. It is headed by Shri P.C.Parakh IAS (Retd ) as Chief Patron, Mr. CA Lakshminivas Sharma as President, Mrs. Farida Hussain as Vice President, Shri Shailendra Singhvee as Treasurer besides many prominent members from society as its governing Body.

In the past 20 years, it provided artificial limbs free of cost to over eighty thousand persons. Over 120 Camps were held covering each and every District of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana.

The Jaipur Foot artificial limb fitment camp was inaugurated in Lebanon’s Capital Beirut on the occasion of 74 th Republic Day of India at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital, Beirut, shared by Inder Chand Jain.

This camp is generously sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs of India

under its ‘India for Humanity’ program and is being implemented by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), Jaipur.

BMVSS is headquartered in Jaipur and has branches all over India, including one in Hyderabad, supported over 2 million persons since 1975 across the Globe. It also has two branches in Pakistan.

On behalf of BMVSS, its executive president Satish Mehta offered to train Lebanese technicians in Jaipur Foot technology and provide technical support to help Lebanon set up a permanent center. He thanked the Government of India for its generous help in assisting handicapped persons in over 20 countries in the last few years.

Senior dignitaries saw the limb-making process and expressed admiration for a perfect fitting. limbs could be made in a day. They handed over custom-made Artificial limbs to some handicapped persons in Lebanon.

According to Dr. D.R. Mehta, the founder and the chief patron of the Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) said ‘India for Humanity’ program was launched to commemorate the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi in 2018 by the late External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji. Under This program more than 10,000 handicapped persons over 40 countries in Asia, Africa, and Pacific Islands have already been rehabilitated, exemplifying India’s belief in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam -the world is a family.

BMVSS had earlier conducted four camps in Lebanon between 2006-2008 with the support of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at which 381 limbs were fitted. D R Mehta said that the four camps in Lebanon aroused much goodwill for India and after this, a similar camp was organized in Iraq successfully.

Maji Ramadan represents the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Joseph El Helo representing. Minister of Public Health, Colonel Nadim Kakoun representing the Lebanese Armed Forces, Dr. Jihad Saadeh, Chairman of the Rafik Hariri University Hospital graced the camp when it was inaugurated on the eve of Republic Day. Members from partner associations, namely, Elite Center of culture and education Tripoli, Dar El Handassa, El Khalil Foundation, Rotary club were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Joseph El Helo thanked the Indian Government for helping the handicapped persons of Lebanon and lauded the work done by the Indian government. He hoped this collaboration will continue in the future. Dr. Jihad Saadeh highlighted the need for such projects in Lebanon and acknowledged the efforts of the Jaipur Foot organization and the Government of India. Sandeep Grover, Charge d’Affairs stressed the importance India attaches to its long-standing. ties with Lebanon and said that he was very happy that it was the first Jaipur Foot camp being.