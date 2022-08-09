Hydrogen Utopia Appoints Expert Engineering Consultant

HYDROGEN UTOPIA APPOINTS DUNCAN SNELLING, PROJECT MANAGER, EXPERT IN INDUSTRIAL GASES, HYDROGEN, RENEWABLES & CARBON CAPTURE

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, a company pioneering non-recyclable waste plastics to hydrogen technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Snelling as an Engineering Consultant to the Company with immediate effect.

Duncan is a highly experienced Chartered Engineer with over 25 years of project development and project management expertise gained across a range of engineering projects in industrial gases, hydrogen generation, carbon capture and renewable energy. Most of Duncan’s career was spent at Air Products as part of the global engineering business in locations across the UK, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Since 2021 he has run his own consultancy business.

Duncan holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Queensland, Australia, a Master of Science from Imperial College, London and is a Charted Engineer with the Institute of Engineering and Technology. He has extensive experience in project management tools and techniques and business process analysis.

Keith Riley, Director of HUI, commented:

“Duncan’s appointment as a consultant gives HUI access to substantial additional engineering, project development and project management resource which will be hugely helpful in developing HUI facilities and the projects in our pipeline.”