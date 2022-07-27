Hydrogen Utopia (HUI) Announces Commencement of Trading On Us Otcqb Market Opening Transatlantic Opportunities

HUI prepares for plastics to hydrogen expansion in the United States and Americas

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (AQSE:HUI), a company pioneering non-recyclable waste plastics to hydrogen technology, is pleased to announce that trading in the Company’s Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence commenced on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States of America on 26 July 2022. The Ordinary Shares have the OTCQB ticker HUIPF. There is no capital raising associated with this cross trading and HUI’s Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on its primary listing on AQSE under the ticker HUI.

Expansion by HUI into United States markets is an important move and reflects its strategy to launch ground breaking non-recyclable and end-of-life plastics to hydrogen technology worldwide and forge bonds with investors, partners and stakeholders across the pond. The HUI’s unique process can deal with “problematic plastics” (such as rigid plastics) and turn them into clean energy resources (hydrogen & syngas). The low-to-zero emission thermal conversion process takes place in the absence of air, so is not classed as combustion. The technology represents a significant improvement on existing remediation methods, with considerable CO2 savings. Each phase of the transformation of plastics into energy can be closely managed to guard against contaminants finding their way into the ecosystem. It will demonstrate how the circular economy can work at its most exemplary, aid decarbonisation and contribute to achieving the net zero goals that are so crucial at this time in World history.

Despite continuous endeavour on the part of the waste industry, finding ways to sustainably deal with the sheer volume of waste plastics remains as significant an environmental issue in the US as it does elsewhere. In 2018, waste plastics generation in the US was estimated at 35.7 million tons, equivalent to 12.2 percent of total municipal solid waste (“MSW”) generation. The total amount of plastics combusted in MSW in 2018 was estimated at 5.6 million tons with an estimated 27 million tons of plastic going to landfill (18.5 percent of all MSW landfilled according to EPA). Hydrogen Utopia’s technology offers an attractive alternative to existing processes by facilitating the reclamation of the calorific value contained in waste plastics through the production of gases that are then used as a viable alternative to virgin fossil fuels. This will help deal with the sheer volume of plastics generated, some of which would otherwise end up spoiling the environment.

In raising its investment profile significantly, HUI will expedite the building of its plastics to hydrogen hubs. The HUI model is not only a pathway towards reducing damaging plastic pollution and emissions, but also towards countries and communities achieving energy independence and security. Cross trading on the OTCQB market will allow the Company to access one of the world’s largest investment markets to expand its reach into a broader pool of investors. HUI’s Ordinary Shares will be available to US investors during US working hours and priced in US dollars and thus has the potential to enable greater liquidity in the Company’s shares on AQSE by easing cross-border trading for potential US investors. Further information about the OTCQB market can be found at:

www.otcmarkets.com/learn/market-101

HUI has appointed B. Riley Securities, Inc as its OTCQB Sponsor.

Guy Peters, Executive Chairman of HUI commented:

“Following our successful IPO in January 2022, we are looking to offer our shareholders increased liquidity and trading options. Joining the OTCQB market provides HUI with access to investors in a major market with minimal ongoing associated costs, significantly increasing our exposure and trading liquidity with no additional reporting requirements. We are aiming to build a leading business in waste plastic to hydrogen and we are pleased to be offering US investors the opportunity to participate in our growth.”

Aleksandra Binkowska, Chief Executive Officer of HUI commented:

“It is a privilege and delight to have been admitted to the OTCQB market and an exciting opportunity for the American investment community looking for genuine ESG investment opportunities”