HyFun Foods donates 22,500 kgs of Ready to Cook Potato cubes to The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Covid-19 Relief – “Donate Meal” project

26th July, New Delhi, HyFun Foods, one of India’s largest producers, exporters, and retailers of premium-quality frozen potato products, has recently joined hands with The Akshaya Patra Foundation, one of India’s renowned non-profit organizations; to donate 22,500 kgs of ready to cook Potato Cubes to their ‘Donate Meal’ project in Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. With this initiative, HyFun Foods aims to provide meals to the marginalized and low-income segment of society.

The Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown has weighed heavily on the poor and daily wage laborers. They faced a shortage of food and essential supplies that created a lot of distress for them. To lend a helping hand, this is an endeavour by HyFun Foods to provide food to the daily wage workers, migrant laborers, construction site workers, and people at old age homes and night shelters.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Haresh Karamchandani, Managing Director & CEO, HyFun Foods, said, “During these challenging times, it is our responsibility to extend a helping hand to those in need. We are humbled to associate with The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s noble cause and extend our support to a larger section of society. We are making sure that only good and safe food reaches them. The potato cubes which have been provided are absolutely fresh and completely free from preservatives. I am sure that this collaboration will help provide meals for those who cannot afford them in the prevailing situation. We look forward to a long association and are hopeful to provide our continued support to such causes.”

Mr. Sundeep Talwar, CMO, Akshaya Patra says, “The strength of this collaboration will lead to the well-being of the underprivileged society at the core of the collective effort. With the sustained and valued support from organizations like HyFun Foods, we aim to provide nutritional meals to feed the needy. Such partnerships in our social sector are the need of the hour.”

Mr. Punit Shukla, General Manager Human Resources, HyFun Foods, ” The partnership with Akshaya Patra Foundation will be an additional step to provide quality meals to those in need. At HyFun Foods, we believe that an organization can survive, sustain its growth, and contribute to society only if it is consistently aligned to its core values and social responsibilities. We are happy to make our contribution to support The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s vision of eradicating hunger.”

He further added, “It has been difficult for the marginalized and low-income segment of society to feed themselves and their families. By associating with this cause, HyFun Foods is hopeful of making a significant impact on society and will strive hard to reach communities in dire need of help and ensure that they are well provided with food even in economic uncertainty.”

About HyFun Foods

HyFun Foods is a unit of M/s. Asandas & Sons Private Limited, a success story traversing over six decades in potato trading, is based in Mehsana (near Ahmedabad), Gujarat. Today it is one of the largest producers and exporters of premium-quality frozen potato products. Established in 2015, HyFun Foods excels in offering a wide variety of delicious and convenient snacking solutions, comprising a range of globally cherished French Fries and delicious potato specialties.

The other delicacies from HyFun include different types of patties, hash brown, wedges, nuggets, and much more. Within five years, the company has grown its presence in more than 125 cities and has an export network spread across more than 15 countries, with a firm hold in the South-East Asian region.

HyFun works on the seed-to-shelf model and looks after everything in-house, from seed multiplication to contract farming, storing, processing of potatoes, and finally delivering the best ready-to-cook snacks to the last mile with its owned supply chain model. The company has contracts with over 2500 farmers and procures potatoes directly from farmers through their contract farming model. This model ensures a reliable supply of quality raw material, and in return, the farmers benefit through an assured income. The Government of India’s dossier ‘Putting Farmers First,’ released in December 2020, also recognized HyFun’s contribution to increasing wages of the farming fraternity.

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation headquartered in Bengaluru, India, which strives to address issues like hunger and malnutrition in the country. By implementing the Mid-Day Meal Scheme in Government and Government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

In partnership with the Government of India and various State Governments, and the inestimable support of many philanthropic donors and well-wishers, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming the world’s largest (not-for-profit run) mid-day meal programme, serving wholesome food to over 1.8 million children from 19,039 schools across 12 states & 2 union territories in India. The unravelling of the COVID pandemic sent shockwaves through the globe due to the unpreparedness that most governments found themselves in. But to TAPF it presented an opportunity to save lives, feed the hungry, and mitigate miseries of distressed millions. The foundation began Food Relief Efforts by delivering freshly cooked meals or dry rations to communities in need. This is being done through Akshaya Patra’s network of centralised kitchens. Till date 12.8cr meals are served from March 2020.

