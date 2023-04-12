Hype Luxury Appoints V. S. Parthasarathy as a member of its Advisory Board

12th April 2023: Hype Luxury Mobility announced the appointment of Mahindra Group’s former President and Chairman of Mahindra Logistics Mr. V. S. Parthasarathy as a member of its advisory board. With more than 35 years of rich leadership experience, his role as advisor will be to guide, mentor, and help drive Hype’s transformation and growth to the next level on its journey to becoming a global brand.

Mr. Parthasarathy had started his career as a management trainee at Modi Xerox, where he rose to become an associate director before he left the organization. He joined Mahindra & Mahindra in 2000 and served in HR, Finance, M&A, IT, and International Operations before being selected to the prestigious post of CFO of M&M. Parthasarathy had quit the Mahindra Group last year after serving it for over 21 years in various capacities.

Hype has seen over 6x growth post covid and continues to grow on strong EBITDA. With its valuation steadily growing rock solid, its small team and a robust management has ensured an impeccable execution. Hype has already started etching the perfect design to build a global Luxury Brand and has recently acquired partnerships in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.While monthly booking have seen an upwards of 500% keeping their strong foothold in all major cities has proved to be a primary Salesforce for many vendors too.

Raghav Belavadi, Founder and CEO of Hype, believes that the appointment of Parthasarathy as an advisor will accelerate the company’s next phase of growth under his indefatigable guidance, counsel, and mentorship.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Parthasarathy said, “Luxury Mobility is a rapidly growing and fascinating lifestyle solution that demands bespoke curating and pristine care. I firmly believe that Hype is successfully carving out a niche space in this market by providing an unparalleled experience that keeps customers returning. I am thrilled to be joining the team and eager to contribute to their growth story by bringing my expertise and passion for delivering exceptional service.”