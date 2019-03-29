Hyperx Announces Entity Gaming as its First Sponsored Esports team in India

HyperX, the gaming division Kingston Technology, and brand leader in gaming and esports, today, announced becoming the official sponsor of Entity Gaming in India. This is the brand’s First eSports team sponsorship in India, exclusively with the HyperX Peripherals, SSDs and Memory products. In-line with the numerous high impact platforms that HyperX has helped to develop, this sponsorship complements the brand’s intent to support talent in the Indian gaming community.

Entity Gaming is one of India’s most successful professional eSports team with a dedicated squad for competing in CS:GO. The team has proven their mettle with impressive wins in Indian and International events like ESL India Premiership, DreamHack Mumbai, Intel Extreme Masters XIV, Taiwan Excellence Gaming Cup, Mountain Dew Arena and others.

“HyperX is entering into our line of sponsors monetarily too! It is a first for us and we believe that we are setting a standard for the industry with regards to how sponsorships are done. We welcome this sea change in the scene and are excited to see how this pans out for the Indian esport ecosystem. India’s esport circuit requires the right infrastructure and funding to make the nation world-ready. This is a step in the right direction.” said Varun Bhavnani, Director & Chief Gaming Officer, Entity Gaming.

“We have interacted earlier with few of our community initiatives, and we are indeed excited to officially welcome Entity Gaming to the HyperX family. HyperX has been a strong support for developing the Indian gaming community and we believe it is time to focus on developing the talent and skillsets. We aim to help Team Entity gain the most out of this association and also help other Indian gaming enthusiasts to polish their gameplay in a healthy gaming environment.”, said Mr. Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, Kingston Technology & HyperX India.

HyperX is the proud sponsor of more than 20 gaming teams globally and the main sponsor of Intel Extreme Masters and Dreamhack festivals. HyperX products are designed to meet the most rigorous demands of professional gamers to give them the winning edge and help gamers stay on top of their game. HyperX continues to support and sponsor the gaming community and recently announced the 2019 ‘We’re All Gamers’ campaign, which includes music, sports and esports ambassadors that participated in developing their own personal gaming personas.