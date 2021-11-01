HyperXchange to Open First Store in Marine Drive, Kochi

Kochi: HyperXchange will be opening its doors for the first time in the Southern region of India. The fastest growing brand for refurbished electronic goods is coming to Kochi soon. The public is invited to witness the franchisee launch by browsing the wide range of mobiles, tablets, laptops, and accessories and experience the omni-channel powerhouse.

The grand opening is a part of HyperXchange’s massive expansion plans of tapping on the early bird opportunity in Tier -2 and -3 cities of India. With its Phygital presence across different states and online distribution channels, HyperXchange is transforming a cash-&-carry grey market into a credit-based structured economy while also introducing transparency, trust, and institutional funding.

“There have been multiple queries in the past for our unique combination of online as well as offline franchise-based retail sales. It eventually fit in our vision of unlocking the potential of refurbished and re-commerce market for the kind of consumer population we have in India,” said Dipanjan Purkayastha, Co-Founder & CEO of HyperXchange. “Three years later, we are leading the preowned consumer electronics market in India with our online2offline model”, he added.

HyperXchange uses analytics and deep learning to diagnose, revalue and certify old gadgets. With the help of its proprietary applications – Faraday and ELVIS, the brand is helping customers get the best deals on the products that they wish to sell. Every HyperXchange retail point runs automated, transparent, and fair operations.

“In Kochi, there is a very high demand for refurbished electronics. We are honoured to associate with HyperXchange and look forward to building a strong local network of consumers for the refurbished goods”, says Prakash P.K, Kochi franchise owner.

“We choose India’s coastal Kerala state as our first location as we are committed to climate positivity, to protect the coast – HyperXchange works with local governments to identify at-risk areas and initiate dense implantation of Mangrove saplings. Mangroves grow fast, provide dense protective cover against sea waves, and act as an incubator for the local ecosystem” said Asish Chakraborty, Co-Founder & COO of HyperXchange.

“The strong distribution channel and demand for refurb products in the market has allowed HyperXchange to give the franchisee owners Sales Assurance and Minimum Guarantee model to work on. This will create a viable option for lakhs of people to become entrepreneurs and give back to the society” said Satanik Roy, Co-Founder & CPO of HyperXchange.