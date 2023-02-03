Hyundai Model Year 2023 SUV Range Now Comes with Reinforced Advanced Safety & Convenience Features as well as Eco-Friendly Engines

Gurugram, February 03, 2023: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, today announced its Model Year 2023 (MY’23) SUV Range – VENUE, CRETA, and ALCAZAR. The MY’23 updates for these models will feature enhancement of safety fitment, convenience functions, and powertrain efficiency as well as performance.

Commenting on MY’23 SUV Range launch, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, of Hyundai Motor India said, “As a customer-centric organization, we have always strived to deliver exemplary mobility experiences for our customers. With the introduction of our MY’23 updates on Hyundai’s leading SUV range, we have ensured an even more wholesome package that encompasses safety, convenience, and performance. Additionally, we are moving hand in hand with the Government’s direction and have ensured our powertrains are RDE-compliant and E20 fuel ready. Thus with these new significant updates, Hyundai’s MY’23 SUVs – VENUE, CRETA & ALCAZAR will offer higher value proposition for our esteemed customers.”

SAFETY UPGRADES

As a part of the MY’23 launch, models such as CRETA and ALCAZAR have been equipped with a host of comprehensive Active and Passive safety features as standard. To ensure customers experience a robust blanket of protection for a confident driving experience, Hyundai has fortified CRETA with the following Key Standard safety equipment:

6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)

Rear Disc Brakes

Seatbelt Height Adjustment

ISOFIX

Further, VENUE is now equipped with 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side) as standard safety fitment on its major volume variants – S (O), SX & SX (O). With the overall enhancement of its safety package offering on CRETA, VENUE, and ALCAZAR, Hyundai is elevating the customer experience with superior protection and drive control

ENHANCED CONVENIENCE

In addition to safety package enhancement, HMIL’s MY’23 SUV range has also been equipped with Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature. The smart ISG system enhances convenience offered to customers, while also boosting fuel efficiency of the Hyundai SUV model range – during stop & go driving conditions. Further, CRETA has now been equipped with a 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard feature as part of the new updates.

THRILLING PERFORMANCE

For an exhilarating driving experience, Hyundai VENUE will now be offered with the New & powerful 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engine with VGT Technology that delivers a robust power of 85 kW (116 PS) and torque of 250 Nm (25.5 kgm).

Furthermore, the MY’23 SUV range of HMIL will now come with even more eco-friendly engines that are E20 fuel ready and RDE Compliant.