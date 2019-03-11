“I am happy that Indian television is getting modernized”, says Nyra Banerjee

Star Plus’ Divya Drishti is keeping the viewers hooked to the screens with the elements of romance, thrill and superpowers possessed by the protagonists. A compelling thriller and drama, Divya Drishti, is a story of twin sisters who are blessed with the ability to see the future and change it too! The stellar cast of the show which comprises of Nyra Banerjee in the lead role as Divya, has a different take about television.

The actress, who was previously seen doing ground breaking work in the South Indian cinema, has made her Television debut with Divya Drishti. Nyra shares, “It really makes me happy to see how Indian television has gotten modernized over the years. The shows are no more about wearing the heavy Lehengas and heavy Sarees, portraying the image of a typical bahu or a simple girl. My attire is that of a modern girl who has super powers, likes to dress up in the trendiest avatars. Divya wears shorts, jeans, funky shirts, carries a waist bag and has the quirkiest hairstyles. I’m glad the Indian television is adapting western culture. Not just the clothing, the content has become a lot more relatable too.”

Indian television, indeed is taking a modern turn, giving a lot of liberty to the actors to be themselves and yet entertain the audience on the screen. StarPlus’ drama Divya Drishti is an entertainment package for its viewers with all the elements of dsrama, love and thrill.