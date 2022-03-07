I Heard Bullets: Tales of The Mumbai Terror Attack survivors

Kolkata, 7th March 2022: The Mumbai Attacks on November 26, 2008, wreaked havoc on the city’s heritage as well as the lives of hundreds of individuals. Thirteen years have passed, yet the dreadful occurrence has left a scar in the minds and hearts of survivors and their families.

Author Kanchan Kanojia launched a book named I Heard Bullets, in the esteemed presence of Indian Actor, Barun Chanda. The book aspires to provide readers a glimpse into the lives of survivors who have had their resilience challenged and their rehabilitation overlooked.

The Mumbai Attacks caused damage on the city’s legacy as well as the lives of hundreds of individuals. While those who were on the front lines were recognized and commemorated every year, those who came from the poorest areas of society and were injured in the catastrophe were forgotten. Kanchan Kanojia wrote the narratives as an interpretive pedagogy over a 12-year period, describing her first-hand experiences with the survivors as she walks the path of recovery alongside them, trying to provide insight into the way forward, the development of method in chaos, disaster prevention, and control through her detailed observations. The book delves into the ricocheting psychological trauma that occurs with a mass-crisis like 26/11, based on substantial work in the field of humanitarian disaster management. Furthermore, the stories educate the viewer about the complexities of Indian

society and how, although being in the same calamity, each survivor has a varied rate of recovery. As a result, the stories demonstrate the perseverance and fortitude of those who have been touched, while also stressing the enormous work required to restore normalcy to their lives.

While addressing the media, Kanchan Kanojia, the author of I heard bullets said, “I am an unpolished soul trying endlessly to launch a tiny ship of compassion and hope for the ones who have fallen from our thoughts, just like a flickering falling star. The book tailors and weaves a deeper understanding of the vulnerabilities and complexities of uncertainties, which exists in the lives of the victims and survivors of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. It will help us in

understanding, how we can work with the most marginalized and least resourceful survivors with equity, just transition, resilience, and adequate handholding.”

Ravi Bhatt, the publisher of I heard bullets also added, “It is rare that books like I Heard Bullets are written, that not only contain brutally honest accounts from real people but also compel you to introspect and realise the ground reality of the world we live in. As editors and publishers, we’re grateful and proud to be part of such exceptional and important work.