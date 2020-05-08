I will not go out of my home nor i will let my close ones to go out

Currently, India is going through a difficult time with the fast pace corona virus is spreading across the country. The best way to avoid the corona virus is social distancing and isolation.

According to medical professionals and doctors, the best way to stop the spread of the Corona virus is to avoid social gatherings and stay at home. Also, the longer you are near an infected person, the more you have the chance of catching the virus. To stop the spread of the virus, the nation is under lock down for the last two months. Mr. Atul Malikram has started an initiative, “I won’t go out of the house neither will I let my loved ones out …” in support of the lock down imposed by PM Modi.

According to Mr. Atul Malikram, “The initiative aims to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from the corona virus. A vaccine against the virus is not discovered yet and with the high degree of contagiousness, social distance is the only way to fight it. The government can’t extend lock down for a long time. Our safety, therefore, is in our hands. The initiative “I won’t go out of the house neither will I let my loved ones out …” gives the message not to go outside unnecessarily and stay at home. We have to follow every guideline issued by the government to defeat this epidemic as early as possible.”

“We need to compromise in our present to see brighter future. Patience is a virtue that we need the most. Instead of misusing the concessions we have given, we should use them appropriately and keeping our safety our top-most priority”, he adds.

The Government of India has given some concessions in Red, Orange and Green zones. However, people are still misusing these reliefs making it difficult for police and administration to control the virus. One must keep in mind that, at this time a slight carelessness on their part can put them and their family in trouble. Red zone areas must try to move into orange and green zones and this can only happen if we follow rules strictly.

After every dark night there is always a beautiful morning , similarly soon we are going to put these dark days of sickness behind ourselves to enter into a healthy and happy atmosphere with bright future.