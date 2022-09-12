i30 launches BlendEd 2.0 by partnering with local coaching centres to boost market presence

12th September 2022, Delhi: Vivek Anand Oberoi-backed EdTech startup, iScholar Knowledge Services., today, announced BlendEd 2.0 – a booster blend of the diverse curriculum delivered through digital technology in partnership with coaching centres with a strong local physical presence across North India. In a bid to revive these centres from the aftermath of the pandemic, the company’s coaching arm – i30 Learning Centre, will empower these partners in a JV-based model that provides an exclusive phygital learning experience by star faculty.

The launch event held at the Pride Plaza opened with felicitating all partners’ top NEET rank holders, followed by onboarding partners from NCR, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan, and Haryana as part of the i30 Learning Centre family.

To mark this new collaboration, actor, philanthropist & entrepreneur, Vivek Anand Oberoi shared, “Through i30 Learning Centres, we are steadily bridging the gap in accessing quality education between Bharat and India. With this JV-based edition, we aim to reach students in the remotest parts of the country by maximizing the potential of the local coaching centres and giving them the opportunity to leverage technology to deliver quality education. To top this, I am super stoked to have industry veteran Mr Mahesh Shetty of Mahesh Tutorials join the i30 family to add impetus to this growth phase. ”

By associating with at least 300-400 learning centres by FY24, India’s top blended learning centre is set to pave a new road with phygital learning that brings quality education to all. Marking the occasion, Col. (retd.) RP Nadella said, “With this edition, we are rapidly penetrating the market to consolidate our national presence while being vocal for local. This collaboration will make these centres future ready and provide access to quality education to more aspiring students.”