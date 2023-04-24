IAA India Chapter presents IAA TechPulse: Bringing digital transformation in marketing to the forefront

Mumbai, April 24, 2023: – The International Advertising Association (IAA) – India Chapter is set to host its first-ever digital event, TechPulse, on April 27, 2023, in Mumbai. The event will focus on bringing together industry veterans, thought leaders, and innovators on a single platform to discuss the latest trends, emerging technologies, and best practices in the field of advertising and marketing.

With the theme of ‘Digital Transformation: Implications for Advertising and Marketers’, TechPulse promises to be an insightful and engaging event for everyone involved in the advertising and marketing ecosystem.

The event will be co-chaired by Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, along with Neena Dasgupta, CEO & Founder of The Salt Inc Consulting and CEO of Aidem Ventures.

Speaking about the event, Avinash Pandey, President of the IAA – India Chapter, said, “We are delighted to host TechPulse and bring together some of the brightest minds in the advertising and marketing industry. Digital transformation is not just a buzzword, it is a reality that is transforming the way we do business. Through TechPulse, we hope to provide a platform for industry professionals to learn, share and collaborate on the latest developments in the field. Going forward, IAA will continue to have various mini-knowledge series under TechPulse across the year and across states.”

The event will feature seven key segments comprised of keynotes, panel discussions, case study instances, and interactive sessions on topics such as Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Metaverse, Data-enrichment, Machine Intelligence (MI) & Artificial Intelligence (AI), among others. With an impressive line-up of speakers and panellists, TechPulse promises to be a thought-provoking and insightful event.

The IAA – India Chapter is committed to bringing back knowledge series to the industry under the digital transformation agenda. TechPulse is one such initiative that aims to provide a platform for learning and collaboration in the industry.

The event is being sponsored by some of the key names in the advertising and marketing industry including Google, MCanvas, Veve, MiQ, The Salt Inc, The Indian Express Group, and Laqshya Media