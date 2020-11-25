IACC AP & TS Leadership virtually interacts with Joel Reifman, Consul General, US Consulate Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Telangana & AP leadership had a virtual interaction with Joel Reifman, Consul General, US Consulate Hyderabad here in the city on Tuesday.

IACC is the apex bi-lateral body synergizing India-US business relations.

The leadership of IACC, comprised of S. Purnachandra Rao, National President, IACC; Vijaya Sai Meka, Chairman, IACC AP & TS Chapter; Srikanth Badiga, Immediate Past Chairman; Dr. Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, Vice Chairman, Mr. C. N. Rao, Vice Chairman.

In this virtual interaction which lasted little over an hour, we discussed among many issues, bilateral Trade opportunities for Industries and SMEs, focusing Telangana & Andhra Pradesh We also had detailed deliberations on Visa and related issues, especially for students, informed Vijaya Sai Meka.

We proposed to Consul General to organize a webinar jointly for which he readily agreed. The same will be hosted very shortly. This will disseminate detailed information about Students Visa and related issues. This will be organized for the benefits of students of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, he added