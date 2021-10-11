IACC Telangana and AP Elects New Body. A former consultant to World Bank Projects and MD of P & P Nexgen Tech, Dr. Ramkumr Rudrabhatla unanimously elected as its new Chairman

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chapter of India-America bilateral trade body, Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) elected its new body. The new body is chosen under the leadership of Dr Ramkumar Rudrabhatla, as Chairman IACC Telangana and AP Chapter. In a meeting held this weekend in Hyderabad, the new body was unanimously elected for the year 2021- and 2022.

The major objectives of IACC, Dr Ramkumar said is to promote Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. IACC promotes bilateral trade, investment and technology transfer, facilitates business collaborations, joint ventures, marketing tie-ups and strategic alliances through a set of proactive business-oriented initiatives.

Speaking on his election, the newly elected Chairman Dr Ramkumar Rudrabhatla has emphasized that the focus of the new committee would be on promoting innovative start ups to global markets. We would also be promoting women lead startups. The pandemic compelled several working women to seek alternate means of livelihood including promotion of start-ups. IACC shall endeavour to encourage and integrate such women entrepreneurs to international markets. Besides that , IACC shall promote “local to global” initiatives of Government of India especially in clean environment products, he added.

India needs more than a 100 million jobs a year and the jobs. Mostly these jobs are generated by startups and not big enterprises. Startup entrepreneurship is crucial because it also brings new innovations, new jobs and competitive dynamics into the business environment and enterprises. Today’s startup are tomorrow MNCs. Until now now body in India ever focused to promote our startups on international forum. And IACC would like to take them to global markets. IACC will contribute to Indian startup eco-system he added.

Dr. Ramkumar Rudrabhatla is a Managing Director of P & P Nexgen Tech Pvt. Ltd. He succeeds Mr. Vijaya Sai Meka, Managing Director of S & S Green Projects Ltd. Dr. Ramkumar Rudrabhatla held Senior Management positions in several multinational companies and was a Consultant with World Bank projects. His experience covers Singapore, USA, Middle East and India.

The following office bearers also got elected for the year 2021-22 at IACC Hyderabad. Mr. C. Narayana Rao is elected as the Sr. Vice Chairman. He works as CFO, DivyaSree NSL Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. Mr. Sourabh Jain, the Head of Aerospace and Airport city Business, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd is elected as the second Vice Chairman. The other office bearers elected include Mr. Avinash Babu. Chukkapalli, Director, Phoenix Infocity Private Limited; Mr. S. V. V. N. Apparao, CFO, Natco Pharma Limited; Mr. CH. Rajagopal Choudary, Chairman, Devi Fisheries Ltd; Mr. K. Ganesh Subudhi, CFO, K. Raheja IT Park (Hyderabad) Limited; Mr. Anvesh Dasari, Vice President, Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd; Ms. Sreedevi Devi Reddy, CEO, SR Innovation Exchange(SR Foundation) and Mr. B. Bapiraju, Managing Director, Lohitha Lifesciences Pvt Ltd.

The Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), established in 1968, is the apex bi-lateral Chamber synergizing India-US Economic Engagement. IACC promotes Indo-American business, trade and economic relations. Today, it has pan India presence with 2400 members, representing a cross section of US and Indian Industry.

IACC AP & TS is one of the most vibrant Chapters under IACC.