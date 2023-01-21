IAMAI’s TravelTech Committee Announces New Leadership

New Delhi, January 2023: The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI, www.iamai.in) today announced the appointment of a new chair and two co-chairs of the TravelTech Committee, which functions under its aegis.

Mr. Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO, of MakeMyTrip India is the committee’s new chair, and Mr. Rikant Pittie, Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, and Mr. Yang Li, Head-Public Affairs (APAC), Booking.com the new co-chairs

The new leadership of the TravelTech Committee will actively engage with the government as well as industry representatives to address some of the key challenges faced by the sector through policy and advocacy at both domestic and international levels. The new leadership team brings a unique perspective towards the future of the travel industry and will contribute towards the revival of the sector as well as help gain momentum in the years to come.

Talking about the vision of the TravelTech Committee, its Chair Mr. Sanjay Mohan said, “Technology has had a seminal impact on the travel and tourism industry and is increasingly helping to make the user experience more complete and immersive. The TravelTech expanse enables the actualization of India’s tourism potential by increasing the discoverability and reachability of destinations located in the deepest corners, empowering all ecosystem units, including transportation, accommodation, and experiences, while offering affordable payment solutions for all consumer segments. The travel and tourism industry has done well to jump back post the pandemic, but a lot still needs to be achieved. We will further empower innovations in this sector, working closely with policymakers and all key stakeholders to create a pathway for the industry’s growth.” The committee’s co-chair Mr. Rikant Pittie said, ‘’It is my esteemed honor to be associated with IAMAI as a Co-Chair. The Travel and Tourism industry is growing by leaps and bounds. With technology being immersed in the travel industry, we will see it usher into a new era of advancements where people travel like never before. Digitisation is the future of India and with the collective, collaborative, and shared goals and support, the travel sector will revolutionise the way we travel in India.’’

The travel and tourism industry is emerging as a significant growth engine for the Indian economy and is expected to generate over 53 million jobs by 2029. The travel industry is constantly evolving and continues to elevate the customer experience through innovative digital solutions.