IAN Group welcomes Priyank Garg as Managing Partner of IAN Alpha Fund

Delhi, May 17, 2023: IAN, the Indian seed and early-stage investment platform, welcomes Priyank Garg as Managing Partner of the IAN Alpha Fund, the second in the series of IAN Group’s funds. Priyank’s coming on board will strengthen the Fund’s top team and enable it to match and exceed its excellent track record of Fund 1 and the Angel Group.

An entrepreneur and active early-stage investor, Priyank brings over 26 years of experience in the cleantech, manufacturing, health tech, SaaS & technology sectors. A Stanford and IIT Delhi graduate, he brings cross-border experience with Yahoo and has, over the last 15 years, invested in over 60 companies, across a variety of sectors, both in India and overseas.

Priyank co-founded IOTomation, a building IoT company in 2019. He is currently the President of the Delhi Chapter of ISHRAE (Indian Society of Heating Refrigeration and Air-conditioning Engineers). As a TiE Charter Member, supports the Million Sparks Foundation and is deeply engaged with various startup / early-stage platforms like NASSCOM Emerge, India Innovation Initiative, Samsung Innovation, Times of India Big Challenge jury, etc.

Embarking on this new journey, Priyank Garg, Managing Partner, IAN Alpha Fund, said, “I am delighted to join the IAN Group as part of the IAN Alpha Fund for the next stage of our journey. As an angel investor, I have been investing with IAN for 14 years across sectors and have really appreciated the depth of engagement, quality of portfolio founders, focus on governance and returns. Having tried many others, this is the only platform that puts health of the Indian startup eco-system at the heart of its work from the day of its founding to today. I look forward to progressing IAN’s focus on solving real problems of the world from India with tech, innovation and transformation, augmented with my passion and experience in Deeptech and Cleantech, and bring about India’s golden hour”

Speaking on the same, Saurabh Srivastava, Co-founder and Chairman, IAN, said, “We are delighted to welcome Priyank to the IAN Alpha Fund. He is well known in the seed / early stage investor ecosystem and we look forward to leveraging his business-building experience for the Fund’s portfolio companies which, in turn, will enable high returns for our Investors.”

Ms. Padmaja Ruparel, Co-foounder IAN and Sr. Managing Partner IAN Alpha Fund, said, “We are truly excited to have Priyank join the IAN Alpha Fund. He brings decades of experience in building businesses in India and the US, in environment-friendly spaces. With his deep engagement with the startup ecosystem, he will just add to the mentoring and market access that IAN brings to its portfolio companies, ensuring a far lower risk to investors.