iAugmentor Labs (P) Ltd is venturing into a total game-based learning model with the launch of its B2C application

iAugmentor Pvt. Labs, an AI-driven learning, Assessment and gaming platform, has recently announced the quick launch of its total game-based learning application for e-learners.



iAugmentor plans to create a mark with its offering in the field of AI-based learning solutions. With the introduction of the product for the B2C market, iAugmentor is venturing into the action world of game-based learning solutions. In the virtual environment of the gaming zone, the app users will be presented with a certain level of complex tasks and challenges to allow them to find solutions all by themselves. Every learner is supposed to go through learning content to earn points and unlock the next level in the game.



The start-up will be running a pilot program in association with Tula’s Group in Dehradun which is one of the premier Engineering Colleges & International School in Northern India. The College shall be inviting students from the college and nearby schools to take part for free and also sponsor various contests and tournaments to be played on the iAugmentor APP.



An Ai Driven Mobile Learning startup came into existence in 2016 to provide a personalized/virtual mentor for learning and improving communication skills. The start-up is offering behavioural learning courses and technical content to corporates like Nokia, Ericsson, Airtel and many others.



Mr Pratik Marwah, Co-Founder & COO of iAugmentor Labs Pvt. Ltd adds, “We are happy to announce the launch of our first B2C application which is created to give a total game-based learning experience. All learning content is curated in-house by experts and the learner has an option to learn through various formats like Videos, articles, simulations etc. iAugmentor aims to open the App with a holistic approach of learning for users from all parts of the society, especially from the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities who do not have an option to train on such topics which relate their overall personality or grooming.”



The new-age millennials are the target group to boost the popularity of iAugmentor app and to create an app that can offer instant support in preparing for interviews and polishing communication skills.