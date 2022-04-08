ibis Kolkata Rajarhat inaugurates The Naboborsho Special Thali

Kolkata April 8, 2022: Bengali New Year, Poila Boisakh is round the corner and we Bengalis can’t keep calm to celebrate Naborsho with good food. ibis Kolkata Rajarhat hasn’t left any stone unturned to enhance the festivity. A special preview of Naboborsho Special Thali is happening today at the Spice it in the presence of the cast of Abar Bochhor Koorir Pore, Tanika Basu who plays NILA, Dibyasha Da plays BONY, Arya Dasgupta portrays Arun and Pushan Dasgupta as Dutta along with actress Falaque Rashid Roy & Fashion designer Indroneel Mukherjee.

Speaking on the occasion, Ajit Jose, General Manager, ibis Kolkata Rajarhat said, “Noboborsho is celebrated on April 15 every year which demarcates the beginning of a New Year for Bengalis. The occasion marks new beginnings and is considered lucky for starting new ventures. Therefore, to bring the festivity we curated a special menu. The Naboborsho Special Thali will be available at ibis Kolkata Rajarhat on 14th, 15th and 16th of April at Spice It which includes varieties at an affordable price of Rs.899+tax.”

ibis has introduced its special Noboborsho special thali which includes everything starting from a welcome drink to deserts. The thali comprises of a welcome drink (aam panna) then we have green salad, two different types of chutneys (tomato chutney and mango chutney) and papad. For Starters, the thali has both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options i.e, Mochar Chop and Gandhraj Tawa Chicken respectively. The main course had a variety of lip-smacking options to choose from. Kasha Mangsho Katla Macher Bhaja and Pawn malai curry made up the non-vegetarian side of the main course whereas the vegetarian section had Lau Shaak, Dhokar Dalna, Begun Bhaja, Aloo jhuri bhaja, Cholar Dal narkel diye accompanied with aromatic Cashew kismis pulao and Luchi. The thali also has a delectable dessert selection that includes traditional Bengali dishes like Malai sandesh, Misti Doi, Sitabhog, Foler thala and ice cream.