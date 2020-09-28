ICA Edu Skills manages 200+ placement opportunities in Accounts & Finance during the pandemic

New Delhi: With the Covid-19 pandemic cutting down jobs opportunities, India’s leading training and skill development institute ICA Edu Skills has switched over to the virtual placement drives to help students get employment. The institute has created a milestone by placing their more than 200 students in Accounts & Finance stream in the key IT companies across the globe.

ICA Edu Skills, which offers best-in-class training and placement services at the most affordable fees with the mission to minimize unemployability in India, has 300+ centres across India. As the institute specializes in accounts, finance, taxation, and other job-oriented courses, they have got 206+ students placed in the last four months (April-July 2020). But for all sectors combined, the placement record is over 5,000 in these four months.

Mr Ranjit Rai got the highest package of INR 37000 per month at Genpact whereas the rest of the students bagged an average package of over Rs 2-3 lakhs per annum. The students have been picked up for placement in multiple job roles such as process associate, accountant, customer relation officer, etc.

“Recruitment in India is highly personal in nature where a physical meeting still holds a lot of importance. We noticed there was a lot of HRs who wanted to hire but were sceptical to take online interviews. Initial screening was not a problem, but the final selection process sometimes got delayed. It took some hand-holding, counselling and assurance to convince the HRs that the e-meets were not only quicker and better but were more effective as well. After a few rounds of hiring, the recruiters became more comfortable and adapted to this medium. I feel e-meets are going to be the new normal, at least in the preliminary rounds. Although it is much lower than our usual figures of placement, we would like to congratulate all the students who got placed in such unprecedented times when there is a slowdown in the economy and people are losing their jobs every now and then,” said Dr. Narendra Shyamsukha, Founder & Chairman ICA Edu Skills.

During the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the institute had to implement strategies for continuous education. They had to change our delivery technique and revamp our teaching pedagogy to ensure the participants are properly trained. Initially, it was difficult since they heavily relied on guided learning under supervision in a controlled environment, however with the help of technology they devised methods to ensure the training stay effective irrespective of the student’s virtual or physical presence.

“We introduced daily assignments and practical classes which helped students understand each concept with much more clarity and e-workshops to address their doubts before each session. This, in turn, ensured that each concept was self practised by all participants,” added Mr. Ankit Shyamsukha, CEO, ICA Edu Skills.

ICA Edu Skills, are envisioned to tap into this void in the education industry and focus on offering more courses in new-age sectors which offers great career opportunities. In addition, apart from creating advanced programmes in the emerging sectors, they have endeavoured to ensure rich and application-oriented learning experience for their students through a unique blended delivery model.